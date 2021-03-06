Tank runs dry as Winnebago finishes fourth in C1

LINCOLN - If Cinderella’s time ran out on Winnebago in the Nebraska State Class C1 Girls Basketball Tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the tank went dry Saturday morning in the consolation game here at Ed Johnson Gymnasium in Lincoln Northeast High School.
Lincoln Lutheran turned away the Indians 64-25 to keep the third-place hardware here in Lincoln.
“We were simply out of gas,” Winnebago coach Treivan Bear said. “It’s hard to get these girls out early, let alone play a basketball game.”
Although the coach was kidding, all kidding aside, the Indians were spent.
Consider that 24 hours ago, Winnebago’s dream of reaching the state title game was still alive.
And consider that in the past couple of weeks it had beaten the No. 1-seed in the Class C1 District Tournament and sent the No. 1-seed in Class C1 here in Lincoln packing with a win over Grand Island Central Catholic in the opening round.
“We had a great run here at the end of the season,” Bear said. “The girls started to believe in what we were telling them and believe in each other - we really came together as a team.”
Actually, it took the Indians through the first quarter of the consolation game before discovering there wasn’t much left.
After the Warriors scored first in the game, Winnebago tied it up with a couple of free throws from Natasha Deal a minute into the game.
Lincoln Lutheran went to the line often early and added three points to the lead at 5-2.
Sylvia Valentino tied the score again with one stroke as she hit a three for the Indians to make it 5-5.
The Warriors would go up 16-7 with a little under a minute left in the first eight minutes before Keisha Snyder closed out the frame for the Indians.
Snyder grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in the basket with 48.7 seconds left in the first. She was fouled on the play but failed to convert the traditional three-point play.
Then, standing at the “rocketship” in the center of Ed Johnson Gymnasium, she received a pass and let a 40-foot set shot fly towards the basket as the buzzer sounded to end the quarter.
The ball promptly smacked the backboard and banked neatly into the net to make the score 16-10 heading into the second.
Lincoln Lutheran led at every break, 33-12 at the half and 50-21 after three before setting on the final score.
“We’ll remember the good things when we get home,” Bear said. “Our girls haven’t had experience in tournaments like this over the years - now we do.”
LL 16 17 17 14 - 64
W 10 2 9 4 - 25
LINCOLN LUTHERAN (21-3): Raegan Holle 1 0-0 2; Jenna Luebbe 3 0-0 7; Abby Wachal 3 2-2 9; Shanae Bergt 1 6-9 8; Jamison Wahl 0 3-10 3; Erika Young 0 0-2 0; Elsa Meyer 4 2-2 12; Addi Ernstmeyer 5 3-4 13; Jordan Ernstmeyer 0 0-2 0; Katelyn Oxley 4 0-0 8; Mollie Martin 1 0-1 2.
WINNEBAGO (16-12): Natasha Deal 1 2-6 4; Tavey Sheridan 1 0-0 3; Auria Means-Ghostdog 0 1-2 1; Keisha Snyder 5 2-5 13; Sylvia Valentino 1 1-4 4.