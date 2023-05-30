As the final school bell rings, hopeful students crowd the halls. Tears are shed, hugs are spread and feelings of uncertainty are shared. Years of hard work have led up to the moment that you can enter school for the last time and finally feel a sense of accomplishment like none before.
By the time this column has come out, I will be a proud graduate of the Class of 2023. I have chosen to dedicate the rest of my educational journey to Wayne State College, studying criminal justice and pre-law, with the hopes of becoming an attorney. For many students like myself, the idea of graduating is a happy one, as it means the next step of our life is near. Having started high school in the pandemic, I learned lessons early on that I will forever carry with me, the most important being to find your crowd.
Before I started attending my high school, I was at a smaller one, which then joined with three more to form our new building. Being from a small community meant that I grew up with many of my classmates. Like many others, I struggled to find my identity for many years. I knew that I was never going to be an athlete, and I sure wasn’t going to be a musical genius. So what was I?
It wasn’t until I joined an organization at my school that I learned who I truly was. It made me gain confidence in myself. By attending conferences, going to competitions and being around individuals who also felt as though they were out of place, I finally knew who I was and who I wanted to become. No more would I float around, but I was going to be the best member that I could possibly be. This fateful day in the midst of the pandemic, I set three goals for myself. No. 1, become president of my chapter, No. 2, win two national championships and No. 3, become the leader I always wanted to have.
Writing these days before my high school graduation, I have accomplished two out of my three goals and plan on finishing the third this June at the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta. Never in a million years would I have predicted that I would find something I was so passionate about, and I surely wouldn’t have believed that it made my life change for the better.
If you ever feel like you don’t fit in, just remember that there is a club, a sport, fine art or even an organization for everyone. Take a chance on the little light of hope that you see and set three goals for yourself. After getting involved in SkillsUSA, I was president, a role model to younger kids, and will be working on my second national championship. I will always carry those values and ideals with me throughout my adult life.
When the final bell rings, and I throw my cap up into the air for the final time, I won’t be sad but hopeful for the future. Thank you to my amazing SkillsUSA adviser, Mr. Mike Odell, my former adviser, Mr. Bob Evans, who continues to guide me even at a different school, and the entire SkillsUSA organization, for giving the oddballs like me a place to feel at home.
When I travel to my new college for the first time, I will make three new goals for myself. No. 1, become a present member in the SkillsUSA chapter. No. 2, become a mentor to a scared freshman, like I’m sure I will be. And No. 3, become the best lawyer that I can possibly be.