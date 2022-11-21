Wear your elastic pants, and bring your bib, our Thanksgiving is about to begin.
If you celebrate Thanksgiving, you are all too familiar with the feeling of eating too much food and working out for the next week to sweat off all the carbs. Many of us are also familiar with sitting at the kids’ table. The day I was promoted to the adults' table was one of the best days of my life.
I am one of 12 grandchildren from a large family on my mother’s side, among the oldest of the grandchildren. My mom has three siblings, three brothers and sisters-in-law, one husband, and two parents. With seven adults at one table, a kids’ table was started as soon as we were born.
For most of my life, and as more babies were born, I remained at a small kids’ table with most of my cousins. My older cousin Abbie was the first to leave when she became a teenager, followed by my brother Zach, cousin Katie and then myself.
I always dreamed of leaving the messy table and getting away from the babies, because I believed I was too mature for those children. No more pea-throwing, snot-chucking, whiney children, I was moving up to the boring adults.
My dream of having an intelligent conversation turned out to be anything but true. Although I was with the adults, I was bored out of my mind. Pea-throwing was very missed, and all I wanted was to be back with the fun kids. I would trade snot rockets over conversations about taxes any day. Sitting at the kids’ table will forever be a million times more fun than being with my aunts and uncles.
As the family got older, the kids’ table dispersed. We now all sit mixed, with the littles sitting at the end. Although I miss messing around with Jell-O and laughing about the jiggle, being with my family is my main joy. Kids’ table or not, Thanksgiving is the season for caring about our family and showing appreciation toward all who have given us support and care throughout our lives.
This Thanksgiving, instead of creating a kids’ and an adults’ table, create one unified table to celebrate the love and thanks in your family. Take the division out of the holiday, and give thanks to the people who have gotten you through the hardest years of your life. Nearing the end of my high school career, I have grown to appreciate those who have gotten me through these past years, and lean into the childish things, as no one wants to grow up and miss out on all the fun, silly memories.
But for the record, I choose to sit near the littles to celebrate Thanksgiving the way I was raised, by throwing peas and shooting snot rockets.