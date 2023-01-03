It is undeniable that education proceeding high school is of great value. In fact, many students plan on attending a college or a university postgraduation to obtain further education. However, making the decision of going to college is not as easy as it once was. The cost of tuition is many times the deciding factor for students, and this should not be the case.
Students should not have to put their dreams on hold of becoming a doctor or lawyer simply because of the cost of tuition. As a current senior, tuition is one of the first things I look at when researching universities. With the cost of tuition ranging from $15,000 to $30,000 per year in nearly every private university, it is likely I will need to take out a student loan. This thought alone is frightening as I see how rapidly interest can rapidly accumulate and become unmanageable.
Many efforts have been made in the past to address this issue; however, none has completely resolved it. With the introduction of President Joe Biden’s student-loan debt forgiveness program, up to $20,000 would be forgiven for federal borrowers. While this program can be immensely helpful to students around the country, it is also important to recognize that it will inevitably have an effect on our economy.
The best way to face this issue is by being more knowledgeable overall. Taking time to research the cost of tuition — including scholarships and financial aid — can help estimate the total amount needed to attend the college or university. This total then can be used to take out a loan with the proper amount of money. This then will ensure you will not be accumulating interest on money not being used. While Biden’s plan will be beneficial to many, it is still crucial for students to take matters into their own hands and properly make decisions to avoid financial burdens.