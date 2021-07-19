PENDER - Pender participated in its second day of coach Ron Williams’ plan to keep eliminating teams after being defeated by Dannebrog-Bouelus-Cairo in the opening round.
A spirited effort against Syracuse ended with a 6-3 loss, sending Pender out of the tournament and propelling Syracuse to another elimination game tomorrow.
“We lost, but we played much better today,” Williams said. “Once again, we were right there and could have won, but that’s what happens at the state tournament.”
As the field was set to dwindle from six teams to four, Williams took an opportunity to tell his players the difference between elimination and staying with the elite teams in the state.
“We played six and a half solid innings of baseball - we have done that this entire tournament,” the coach said. “It’s a seven-inning game - we are young and hopefully we’ll figure that out.”
The Pender pitching was good enough to advance, limiting Syracuse to only five hits, but ill-timed plays on defense and an anemic three hits bounced Pender from the festivities.
Pender scored first in the second when Jake Bruns scored on a passed ball after singling and moving around the bases with a sacrifice bunt from Michael Cooney and a stolen base.
Syracuse countered with three runs in the third, but Pender responded in the sixth frame.
Dillon Olson got on board in the sixth with a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, then scored on a double from Bruns.
Bruns would score his second run of the game after Michael Cooney slammed a ball to the outfield to tie the score 3-3 with only six outs left for Pender.
Cooney was thrown out at second base trying to stretch a single into a double and the Pender half of the inning was over.
Unfortunately, Syracuse used a double, a base on balls and a single to plate three runs in the top of the seventh and final inning.
“We as coaches need to motivate the players to play the entire game,” Williams said. “Good enough isn’t good enough unless you win - our players need to figure that out.”
Pender went down in order in the bottom of the seventh stanza with a couple of strikeouts and a ground ball to second.
“Don’t get me wrong, I love our guys,” Williams said. “ We’re young. We just need to get more experience, get more serious about baseball and focus when we’re between the lines - we showed we belong at state and we can compete with the best - for six and a half innings.”
P 010 002 0 - 3 3 2
S 003 003 X - 6 5 1
WP: Jace Vorhees LP: Braxton Volk.
2B: Jake Bruns (P); Sawyer Brammier (S).