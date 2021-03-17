It’s a war I’ve been waging since our first child began eating solid foods 30 years ago. I was determined he eat healthily which was easy as he didn’t mind cooked oatmeal without sugar and eggs without salt. As a toddler he got raisins and a new toothbrush as treats in his Easter Basket. I weakened through the years as his five siblings came along and marshmallow bunnies even made it into the Easter baskets. Still, I’d sneak in healthy alternatives to sweet foods whenever I could.
Lately, I’ve made a renewed effort to have more healthy foods around for our now young adult children and even grandchildren, who pop in occasionally and sit at our kitchen island looking for a snack.
Even though my coconut pecan pie gets raves from all, including the occasional friends who accompany our kids home for visits, I’m back to making more healthy foods that are disguised as sweet treats.
The chocolate muffins sitting on our island have plenty of chocolate in them but also contain lots of applesauce, coconut oil and banana. No one’s the wiser when they eat oatmeal cookies that have chia seeds and almond butter in every bite. I pushed my luck with the sweet potato cupcakes.
The recipe promised that no one would be able to tell that these wonderfully frosted cupcakes didn’t have any oil or sugar in them. I pureed the cooked sweet potatoes to an orange slurry and added maple syrup and almond flour to make what looked like a normal cupcake. I should have stopped there but went ahead with the Whipped Sweet Potato Frosting that also contained no sugar but made a beautiful orange topping. I ended up being the only one who would eat these cupcakes. The comment was that eating them was as if you were eating a cold sweet potato. I was a bit disappointed until our son gave in to his two-year-old son who was begging for a pretty orange cupcake. He ate the cupcake with relish definitely fulfilling his recommended daily requirement for vitamin B. Nothing makes a grandmother’s heart happier.
I’ve caught other family members grudgingly enjoying mango and yogurt shakes and five seed cookies. I haven’t had much luck getting people to have a spinach omelette with me in the morning and there have been complaints that the Himalayan salt in the saltshaker tastes like bath salt.
With Easter coming in a few weeks, I am buying a few marshmallow bunnies but I plan on setting them on top of carrot raisin cupcakes. This is a war on unhealthy food I intend to win.