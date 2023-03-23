Colby Svoboda, a former golfer for Lutheran High Northeast, is the first-year coach of the Eagles.
Svoboda graduated from LHNE in 2011 and was a varsity golfer all four of his high school years, after playing golf “since I was about 4 years old.”
“I went to Northeast Community College, but I didn’t play golf there, then decided to go straight to work,” Svoboda said. “My wife, Becky, who also graduated in 2011 from Lutheran High, and I have two children.”
Svoboda said the Eagles’ golf program went to state during his sophomore, junior and senior years.
“My classmates were pretty good golfers, so we had a lot of good competition in practices that carried over to meets and tournaments,” Svoboda said. “We were probably most successful my senior year, when we finished first or second in every tournament. Individually, I probably placed in the top 10 in most of our meets.”
The coaches for those teams were Jeff Pasold (coach) and the Rev. Chris Asbury (assistant), and Svoboda said his coaching approach and philosophy will be based on the teachings of those two coaches.
“I’m going to base my coaching a lot on what I learned when I was here. I think Jeff was a great coach, so I’m going to follow his approach of putting a lot of emphasis on the short game,” Svoboda said. “You can score a lot better if you’re solid around the green than when you’re 200 yards out. It doesn’t matter if you can hit a 300-yard drive, but you can’t put a ball inside the hole from 3 feet away.”
Svoboda said he was pleasantly surprised to discover that, after having just three golfers on the squad a season ago, his first team would have a dozen candidates.
“They had a three-person team last year, and one of those graduated, so the other two would be letter winners — sophomore Brenyn Ames and senior Abbie Kollbaum, who is considering playing college golf,” Svoboda said. “Beyond those two, there’s a lot of first-time golfers out.”
With such a young team— eight of the 12 are freshmen and sophomores, including three sophomore girls — that he really doesn’t know much about, Svoboda intends to “instill some ideas in them to keep track of everything you’re doing.”
“If you keep track of your fairways, your greens, your putts, then you can see what you need to work on,” Svoboda said. “After a competition or a practice round, they can go over their scorecard and just write it all down.”
The benefits of such a young squad include a competitive environment, a roster that can provide a level playing field for all the candidates, and underclassmen who hopefully ensure a healthy program in the coming years.
“I’d like to have two or three guaranteed players that are on varsity — such as Abbie and Brenyn, which would be a pretty solid one-two,” Svoboda said. “Ian McDonald is a freshman who has a swing that shows that he’s not new to the game, so he’s in contention already.
“Then we would have competition among the others, with a playoff format for the next meet. I haven’t seen enough of them to know much about them yet.”
Svoboda said his goals for the season include improving every week, especially with a young team.
“When it comes down to an 18-hole tournament, hopefully they can each keep their number of putts under 30,” Svoboda said. “Individually, each player has to set PRs (personal records) and work from there, whether it’s one stroke or more, just try to improve.”
The Eagles, whose home course is the Norfolk Country Club, will be competing in the district tournament hosted by Fair Play Golf Course in May.
Lutheran High Northeast golf roster
Seniors: Abbie Kollbaum, Judah Deichmann and Logan Stromquist.
Junior: Savion Ralph.
Sophomores: Brenyn Ames, Emily Neemeyer, Holly Anderson and Natalia DeLancey.
Freshmen: Ben Sperry, Brody Kinter, Cole Lawless and Ian McDonald.