VALENTINE — On the evening Ruth Wittmuss was killed, Kevin Kilmer went over to a friend’s house and revealed that he had struck Wittmuss with an ax, stuffed her body in a suitcase and disposed of the suitcase in a ditch near Kilgore.
But that’s not what Kilmer told law enforcement officers on the night of Aug. 23, 2021, just hours after he had gone to his friend’s house distressed and covered in blood.
Instead, when asked by a Cherry County Sheriff’s Office’s deputy that night where the 52-year-old Wittmuss might be, Kilmer said that he’d last seen an angry Wittmuss earlier in the day when she left her Kilgore residence to go on a walk.
Amanda Schell, Kilmer’s friend since high school, testified on Wednesday in the 27-year-old Kilmer’s murder trial in Cherry County District Court.
Schell was at her home, about 40 miles west of Valentine, on Aug. 23, 2021, when she went to see who had driven up to her house after hearing her dogs bark.
She saw Kilmer, who’d been driving a maroon Dodge Caravan with a white hatch, a vehicle that was believed to belong to Wittmuss. Kilmer was wearing short shorts and black shoes and did not have a shirt on, she testified.
Schell was about to give Kilmer a hug but chose not to when she noticed that he had blood on his arms and chest. She asked Kilmer why he was covered in blood, and Kilmer told her that he had “hit a lady.”
Initially, Schell thought that Kilmer may have struck someone with the van he was driving, and she became concerned that a “homicidal vehicle” was in her parking area.
Kilmer, Schell testified, later said that he struck Ruth with an ax, causing her to fall to the floor after a brief pause. Kilmer detailed to Schell his memory of what Wittmuss’ head looked like after she’d been struck, detailing the injuries she sustained.
Dr. Robert Bowen, an Omaha pathologist who performed Wittmuss’ autopsy, testified that her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. The injuries she received would have been caused by a heavy object, he said.
Kilmer had been sleeping when Wittmuss woke him by yelling at him, leading to an argument between the two, he told Schell. He also told Schell about instances where Wittmuss had “gone crazy” and struck Kilmer with a padlock that was tied to a string.
Schell also was apprised by Kilmer that he put Wittmuss’ body in a suitcase and dumped it in a ditch.
Schell estimated that Kilmer spent a couple of hours at her house before leaving to return to Kilgore. Kilmer appeared shaken at first, she said, but later on was uncharacteristically calm.
About 10 minutes after Kilmer left, Schell called the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office to report what Kilmer had told her.
A dispatcher informed chief deputy Erick Wickman, who called Schell for more information before going to 104 Hunt St. in Kilgore, where Kilmer was living with Wittmuss and Michael Malone.
Wickman, who testified for nearly three hours on Wednesday, arrived in Kilgore around 10 p.m. central that night, with Cherry County Sheriff Rusty Osburn not far behind. Kilgore is geographically in the mountain time zone.
The minivan that Kilmer drove to Schell’s house earlier that evening was parked near 104 Hunt St.
Wickman made contact with Malone at the door, and Malone directed Wickman to Kilmer, who was in a bedroom.
Over the next two-plus hours, Wickman questioned Kilmer about Wittmuss’ whereabouts after reading Kilmer his Miranda rights.
An irked Kilmer was reluctant to give Wickman detailed answers, often expressing displeasure that he was even being questioned.
“I get so much (expletive) every (expletive) day, and then people come up here and bother me,” Kilmer says during the roughly 80-minute video played for the jury. “... I don’t even know (Wittmuss). Why are you asking me questions I don’t know?”
Kilmer told Wickman that Wittmuss had gone for a walk earlier in the day, but he was unsure what time. Wickman told Kilmer that he wouldn’t be allowed to go anywhere until Wittmuss was located.
Kilmer later explained that he had taken Wittmuss’ vehicle to go look for her earlier in the evening because it was getting late and he hadn’t seen her. When asked by Wickman if he knew anything about why Wittmuss had not returned home, Kilmer said no, adding, “I really don’t understand what's going on, because I don't know her well enough to be involved with any of this.”
He had told Schell that he used Wittmuss’ van to go to Schell’s house and take a shower, and that it was possible that Schell misunderstood what he was saying.
“I would love to help find her,” Kilmer told Wickman. “I went out and looked for her already.”
Most of Wickman and Kilmer’s time together that night was spent outside, although the two had been in and out of the house multiple times — either to let Kilmer use the restroom or smoke a cigarette, as well as to allow Kilmer to change out of the undergarments he had been wearing so they could be taken into to evidence. Osburn, meanwhile, had been speaking with both the owner of the 104 Hunt residence and Malone.
During one trip into the home, Wickman said he noticed blood spatter on a wall in the kitchen, as well as on a boot that Kilmer said Wittmuss had been wearing. There also was blood underneath a countertop and other physical evidence in the area.
The chief deputy grabbed the blood-stained boot and added it to a bag of evidence that included the clothes Kilmer had been wearing when officials arrived. When Kilmer changed his clothes, he also changed out of the heel-type shoes he was wearing and into a pair of flat-bottom shoes.
Wickman also noticed tissue that resembled brain matter.
Kilmer said that the red spatter was kool-aid. Asked why there was so much kool-aid spatter in the kitchen, Kilmer blamed a previous night of drunkenness.
Back outside, shortly after midnight on Aug. 24, Wickman told Kilmer that rather than wait outside all night, they could drive to the sheriff’s office in Valentine and stay there until they learned more about what had transpired.
While Wickman was placing items into his patrol vehicle and as the two were about to leave for the sheriff’s office, Kilmer fled on foot. After seeing Kilmer run off into the dark night, Wickman chased after him but couldn’t locate him.
Earlier, Kilmer had told Wickman that if he was in a position where he had something to hide, he would have already run away from him.
The next morning
Several investigators and troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were dispatched to help locate Kilmer.
Rob Jackson, a state trooper and investigator at the time Wittmuss was killed, was among the group of authorities who arrived in the Kilgore area on the morning of Aug. 24.
Authorities arrested Kilmer and took him into custody late that morning.
Investigators had been briefed that the victim’s body had possibly been placed into a suitcase and disposed of. A local volunteer firefighter had been driving a four-wheeler on a county road north of Kilgore when he saw a suitcase in the ditch leaning against a barbed wire fence.
Jackson and other investigators went to the area, where they found Wittmuss’ body inside the suitcase.
Opening arguments
Cherry County Attorney Eric Scott — who, with assistant Nebraska attorneys general Michael Guinan and Sandra Allen, is prosecuting Kilmer’s case — called the case one in which infatuation turns to murder during his opening statement.
He said evidence would show that Kilmer killed Wittmuss on Aug. 23, 2021, stuffed her body in a suitcase and dumped the suitcase in a ditch along a county road near Kilgore.
The most important part of the story, Scott said, would be Schell’s testimony as to what Kilmer told her that night.
Todd Lancaster, Kilmer's attorney, told jurors about the importance of weighing witnesses' credibility.
"If they say something so outrageous that you know is just not possible, you can consider that in their credibility,” he said.
Lancaster said he anticipated that there would be witnesses whose testimony is inconsistent with that of other witnesses.
He also spoke of confirmation bias, explaining that law enforcement officers often will look for evidence that confirms their beliefs about what happened.
“There's more to the case than what the state wants you to see,” he said.
What’s next
Testimony will resume Thursday morning. The trial is expected to last through next Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Kilmer is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. If he’s found guilty as charged, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison plus up to 50 years.