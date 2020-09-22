Surviving and thriving with the library

During the current worldwide pandemic, Mason Cooley's quote, “Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are,” is ever more meaningful. We are facing a fall and winter of COVID-19, the flu and severe weather with social distancing and isolation that could do harm to our physical and mental health. Health experts urge people to create plans to protect their health during the coming months. In the days to come, when you “have to stay where you are,” here are a few ways a current Norfolk Public Library card can “give you someplace to go” to help you survive and thrive this fall and winter:
— Read for entertainment and personal growth. Try something new. Give the library a call (402-844-2100) to help you find a new author to read, try a new genre, join a book club (the Norfolk Public Library has several) or guide you to set up your smartphone or tablet to access thousands of free e-books and audio books.
— Learn a new skill. The library’s collection and website www.norfolkne.gov/library have a wealth of resources to help you learn a new language; research your family roots; play an instrument; learn to knit or crochet; master a DIY skill; and almost any skill you can imagine.
— Explore the vast digital library. Some of the digital library offerings include reading and listening personal entertainment, business and career skills, genealogy, health and medical resources, consumer resources, and school and lifelong learning.
— Play games. Board games and video games are available to check out, as well as books of rules for card games and fun games for kids and families to play.
— Write. Stay in touch with old friends and relatives or make new friends by writing letters. Find a new friend/international pen pal at www.globalpenfriends.com. Write your memories for your children and grandchildren. Begin that short story or book you have always wanted to write. Explore the library’s collection of writing books. Join an online writing group, such as the Norfolk Public Library Writing Lab on the library’s Facebook page.
— Exercise. The library has a wealth of exercise videos and books to help you keep moving and grooving.
— Listen to music. The library has a large collection of music CDs from the calm and soothing to rap and everything in between to check out or download for free.
— Travel via your armchair. Dream of and plan your trip of a lifetime to take when the pandemic is over. The library has excellent travel guides and travel DVDs to check out.
— Declutter and organize your home. The library has dozens of books to help you.
— View movies. Norfolk Public Library has a vast collection of DVDs that includes everything from classic movies to new releases. There is something for the tastes of all movie viewers.
Norfolk Public Library is always ready, willing and able to serve you in the library, on our website, over the phone, through our drive-up window or outdoor lockers and by our outreach services to the homebound. Be safe and stay well.