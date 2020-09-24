PIERCE — Residents of Pierce gathered Monday night to take their next step toward community improvement.
About 25 residents met at the pavilion on the Pierce County Fairgrounds to identify and discuss the community’s strengths, characteristics and direction for the future. It marked the first meeting in a series of community conversations following the survey portion of the Entrepreneurial Community Activation Process (ECAP) the public was invited to take earlier this month.
Mandi Jablonski, a Main Street business owner in Pierce and president of the Pierce Chamber of Commerce, said before the meeting that the information gathered and discussed throughout the ECAP process is key to creating an environment where residents feel connected and entrepreneurial endeavors thrive.
“We’re trying to get as much information as possible to help make everybody successful,” she said.
Led by University of Nebraska Extension, ECAP allows community members an opportunity to share ideas for the future through an online survey and a series of community conversations.
The surveys — one geared toward youths, one geared toward alumni and a comprehensive questionnaire for those who live, work or shop in the community — are followed by community conversations that help establish a focus of the future.
Jablonski said the idea to start the ECAP process began last February after seeing a presentation on what the series did for the Plainview community given by Susan Norris, Pierce County’s economic development director.
In the previous 24 months, Plainview had welcomed a multitude of new businesses and business transitions and had filled all but two of its previously vacant downtown buildings. Plainview also had gone through a rebranding process and accessed grant money for Main Street improvements and community betterment endeavors.
“After the meeting, I was sitting there at home, and I was thinking about it and I thought, ‘There’s no reason that we can’t have these things,’ ” Jablonski said.
She promptly emailed Norris and inquired how to start the ECAP process. After a lengthy conversation with Norris, Jablonski took the idea to the Pierce chamber’s executive board, and the board members decided to move forward with the process.
Despite delays because of COVID-19, the surveys rolled out on Aug. 31 and wrapped up on Sept. 18.
Representatives from Nebraska Extension said more than 25% of Pierce residents completed the comprehensive survey, 210 student surveys were completed and about 200 alumni surveys were filled out, resulting in one of the best survey response rates ever for ECAP in the state.
Results of the survey will be discussed at the second community conversation planned for Thursday, Oct. 8.
“That’s the one everybody wants to go to because that’s where you get to hear the nitty gritty,” Jablonski said.
At Monday’s meeting, residents identified Pierce’s strengths and then discussed potential ways those strengths could be utilized to help build a stronger community.
Jablonski said she would like to see greater community engagement among neighbors develop as part of the ECAP process.
“When apathy creeps in, it’s a tough weed to kill,” she said. “It’s something that you don’t even realize has snuck up on you. You wake up and realize that you have zero connection to the place you live.”
Jablonski said she also would like to see change, progress and pride as a result of the ECAP process in Pierce.
“I want people to be proud that they live here,” she said.