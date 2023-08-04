VALENTINE — Prosecutors presented incriminating video evidence on Friday as they continue to build their case against murder suspect Kevin Kilmer.
Kilmer, 27, is standing trial for first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the Aug. 23, 2021, death of 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss in Kilgore.
The state on Friday showed the Cherry County jury surveillance footage from Kilgore on the afternoon and evening of the day that Kilmer is alleged to have used an ax to kill Wittmuss before he placed her body in a suitcase and dumped the suitcase in a ditch north of Kilgore.
Michael Maseth, an investigator with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, was tasked with collecting and reviewing video evidence from the Bordertown Saloon, the Bordertown Discount gas station and Cody-Kilgore Elementary School in Kilgore.
The time of day shown with the surveillance footage from each of the building’s cameras was inaccurate, so Maseth had to reconfigure the times so that they aligned with the time of day.
The investigator then strung together footage from each of the cameras to provide jurors with a glimpse of the activity on Aug. 23, 2021, near 104 Hunt St., which is where Wittmuss lived with Michael Malone, and where Kilmer had been staying for about two weeks until Wittmuss’ death.
Amanda Schell, one of Kilmer’s friends, testified on Wednesday that, on the evening of Aug. 23, a bloodied, shirtless Kilmer arrived at her house in a red Dodge Caravan that belonged to Wittmuss.
After Schell questioned Kilmer about why he had blood on him, Kilmer disclosed that he killed Wittmuss with an ax and disposed of her body in a suitcase.
Maseth said he spent “more time than I would have liked to” synchronizing and reviewing video surveillance, but the footage gave the jury a key look into Kilmer's whereabouts around the time of Wittmuss' death.
Footage from Aug. 23 around 5:15 p.m. showed Malone leaving 104 Hunt St. on foot toward Richard Bauer’s residence on Washington Street. Bauer had been a friend of Malone’s and Wittmuss’ and owned the home at 104 Hunt St.
Later, surveillance video showed a shirtless person with a white hat — whom Maseth identified as Kilmer — driving away from 104 Hunt St. in the red minivan that Wittmuss rarely let others drive. Kilmer returned to 104 Hunt St. in the minivan around 5:49 p.m.
One camera captured Kilmer dragging a large object, which Maseth identified as a suitcase, out of the house and toward the minivan. Kilmer then struggled to open the hatchback to the van.
Once he was able to open the hatchback, Kilmer could be seen shoving the suitcase into the back of the vehicle before shutting the hatchback, again struggling.
The van could be seen leaving Kilgore north on Steinbrecher Avenue at 5:38 p.m. Wittmuss’ body was found the next day inside a suitcase in a ditch along Steinbrecher Avenue.
Kilmer returned to Kilgore in the van around 5:47 p.m. He was in and out of 104 Hunt St. until about 6:23 p.m., when he could be seen driving the van south toward Highway 20 before turning west. Schell’s residence is several miles west of Kilgore.
The van returned to Kilgore at 9:19 p.m. The vehicle, still being driven by Kilmer, headed toward Bauer’s residence a few minutes later before returning to 104 Hunt St.
Prosecutors also published still photographs produced by Maseth that provide close-up imagery of the red caravan and Kilmer inside the vehicle.
Using the information he gathered from surveillance footage, Maseth mapped out a possible route that Kilmer took in the van between 5:38 p.m. and 5:47 p.m., when he left Kilgore north on Steinbrecher Avenue in the van.
Wittmuss’ body was found about 1¾ miles from 104 Hunt St. Kilmer would have driven that distance, disposed of the suitcase and returned to Kilgore in about nine minutes.
Malone, who has been implicated by Kilmer’s attorney, Todd Lancaster, in Wittmuss’ death, had been in and out of 104 Hunt St. several times on Aug. 23. He and Kilmer also had been at the residence together for periods of time that day, according to videos.
There was about a two-hour gap that Malone was not at 104 Hunt St. in which he said he was at Bauer’s house eating dinner and watching wrestling. Maseth’s analysis showed Malone walking away from the Hunt Street house and toward Bauer’s residence at 5:16 p.m. He did not return until 7:10 p.m.
Kilmer, meanwhile, hauled the suitcase out to the minivan, disposed of the suitcase and returned to 104 Hunt St. during the time that Malone was gone.
It was about 10 p.m on Aug. 23 that officers with the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office arrived in Kilgore and began to question Kilmer after having been notified by Schell of the disclosures Kilmer made to her earlier that evening.
At 12:19 a.m. on Aug. 24, Kilmer fled on foot just as Chief Deputy Erick Wickman was preparing to take Kilmer to the sheriff’s office in Valentine until Wittmuss was found. Kilmer was arrested about 11 hours after he fled when Malone spotted him at the Bordertown Saloon and notified authorities, who took Kilmer into custody northeast of Kilgore.
Wittmuss’ body was found a few hours after Kilmer was apprehended.
Malone denies killing Wittmuss
Wittmuss and Malone had known each other for a few years after having met in South Dakota, Malone testified Friday morning. The two had lived together but were not romantic partners.
“She was more like family,” he said. “She was a really good friend.”
The two had lived in Kilgore for a few months before Wittmuss died. They became close friends with Bauer, who allowed them to live at 104 Hunt St. in exchange for doing work around Bauer’s house and helping take care of his wife, who had suffered a stroke.
Kilmer and Malone met several years earlier and had what Malone described as an off-and-on romantic relationship. Kilmer and Malone once went on a tubing trip with some friends and some of Kilmer’s family while Malone was still living in Nebraska.
Malone eventually moved to South Dakota, but he and Kilmer stayed in regular contact, as Malone would bring marijuana to Kilmer for Kilmer to sell. Malone later returned to Nebraska, where he and Kilmer maintained contact.
Kilmer and Malone’s connection, which Malone described as an “obsession” on Kilmer’s part, led to Kilmer moving to 104 Hunt St. in early August 2021.
Initially, Malone testified, Wittmuss and Kilmer got along, and the three would regularly smoke methamphetamine together during their free time. But Wittmuss’ and Kilmer’s relationship quickly turned south and involved constant arguing.
One night, Kilmer and Wittmuss had traveled north of Kilgore to the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, where Wittmuss allegedly left Kilmer, forcing him to hitchhike back to Kilgore.
The heated arguments reached a point where Wittmuss told Kilmer that he needed to “be on his way” and move back to Valentine, where he lived prior to moving to Kilgore.
And on the morning of Aug. 23, Malone testified, the pair were arguing over Wittmuss wanting Kilmer out of the house. That argument turned physical, and Wittmuss caused a padlock tied to a cord that was being worn by Kilmer to strike Kilmer. Wittmuss had also attempted to choke Kilmer but was unsuccessful because she was holding a liquor bottle in one of her hands, Malone testified.
Malone had already broken Wittmuss and Kilmer up twice that day, he said, and he had grown tired of the fighting and decided to leave the house.
Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Michael Guinan asked Malone if Malone himself had been upset or mad at Wittmuss that day. Malone said he wasn’t.
Guinan also asked Malone point-blank if he killed Wittmuss.
“No, absolutely not,” Malone answered. “She was a good friend of mine.”
Lancaster pressed Malone on his romantic relationship with Kilmer and whether they were an exclusive couple. The defense attorney also asked Malone if he tried keeping their relationship secret, particularly from Bauer, who testified on Thursday that he would have reconsidered allowing Malone to live at 104 Hunt St. had he known Malone was romantically involved with Kilmer.
But Malone said that Bauer knew he had relationships with lots of different people and wasn't affected by it. Bauer also wasn’t fond of drug use, but he knew that Wittmuss and Malone had been using methamphetamine and still didn’t evict them.
“He had a lot of love for us,” Malone said.
Testimony on Thursday had revealed that, a few days after Wittmuss’ body was found, Malone provided investigators with the clothes he was wearing that same day.
Police body cam footage had shown that Malone was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes. But, instead of giving investigators pants, he provided black gym shorts.
Malone testified that he had been wearing the gym shorts underneath the pants, and that he wasn’t trying to deceive investigators by not giving them the pants. He had taken the shirt, shorts and shoes off in the bathroom at Bauer’s house before showering, he said, and it’s possible that he had separately taken off the pants elsewhere in the home.
Malone also testified that, on the morning of Aug. 24, he was angry at Kilmer for his alleged involvement in Wittmuss’ disappearance. And when he saw Kilmer at the saloon, he said, he wanted to beat Kilmer up but didn’t have the chance, instead alerting law enforcement to Kilmer’s presence.
What’s next
Prosecutors are expected to call at least one more witness to testify before resting their case. The defense can then put on their own evidence.
The trial is expected to conclude on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
If the jury returns guilty verdicts, Kilmer would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison plus up to 50 years.