Two months ago, hopes were high for the Wayne baseball team.
Forty years removed from their last appearance at state, the Blue Devils were optimistic about their chances of being one of the first eight teams in the revamped Class C division of the state baseball tournament.
A sluggish start, however, had Wayne coach Adam Hoffman wondering if his team would even get a shot at a trip to state.
“We were sitting below .500 at 5-6 and wondering what was going to happen,” Hoffman said Wednesday. “Guys really stepped it up defensively, and we’ve played with a lot of confidence since then and the kids trust each other, and we’ve been getting into that rhythm where everybody is playing together.”
After back-to-back losses to Omaha Roncalli and Platteview, the Blue Devils have been on fire, winning nine of their past 10 games and capping that run with a thrilling 1-0 win over Adams Central to punch the team’s first ticket to state since 1983, the year before Wayne discontinued baseball before a restart in 2011.
Doing the little things has paid big dividends for the resurgent Blue Devils, who take a 14-7 record into Saturday’s 7 p.m. matchup with Central City/Fullerton/Centura at UNO’s Anderson Field in Omaha.
Hoffman said the team had a lot of success in American Legion baseball last summer, finishing third in Class B, and maybe was a little overconfident in the early part of the year.
“We had a lot of success last summer and with the NSAA adding Class C this year, maybe they thought it wasn’t going to be as hard as it was,” he said. “We kept harping to them about doing the little things like getting a bunt down, and they believed in us as coaches, and that’s where we’re at right now.”
Wayne has done the little things quite well in the last month, the only blemish a 15-7 loss to top-seeded Malcolm in the final game of the regular season.
And Wayne has done it with a toxic combination of quality pitching and timely defense, led by senior lefthander Brooks Kneifl, who is 5-2 on the season with a 1.14 ERA and helped punch Wayne’s ticket to state with a brilliant six-hit shutout at Hastings, striking out 10 Adams Central batters and getting several key defensive plays to help preserve the 1-0 shutout.
Hoffman said the Kansas State recruit has always had a solid arm, but he’s been especially impressed by the way he and the other four seniors — Aiden Liston, Wyatt Heikes, Calvin Starzl and Zach McManigal — took on a leadership role.
“The biggest growth I’ve seen in Brooks the last two years is that he’s not afraid to say something when a teammate needs a lift,” Hoffman said. “It’s nice to have a senior who will do that, and Aiden Liston has also stepped up vocally as well. The seniors know what they want, and it’s fun to see Brooks, Aiden, Wyatt and the others step up.”
And while some may think Kneifl is the only rifle in Wayne’s gun rack, they would be mistaken to look past other arms like sophomore Gavin Redden, who was two outs shy of a perfect game in Wayne’s 3-0 shutout of West Point/Guardian Angels Central Catholic/Scribner-Snyder in the district semifinals before Kneifl’s gem against Adams Central.
“We don’t care who’s on the mound,” Hoffman said of his pitching arsenal. “We’re just going to go make plays and do what we have to do to win, and when you have guys like Brooks and Gavin getting help all over the field, it’s fun to see our pitchers step up the way they have.”
Wayne’s lineup has several players who are capable of providing quality innings when called upon, including Liston (4-2, 3.07 ERA), Redden (3-2, 1.80), Kaleb Moormeier (4-2, 2.30) and Heikes (0-0, 1.91).
Wayne’s infield is solid as well, with Liston and Heikes providing leadership on the left and a right side that includes Redden and junior Jase Dean. Moormeier’s leadership behind the plate makes for a solid infield for the Blue Devils.
“It’s nice to have Kaleb behind the plate because he’s a solid catcher and isn’t afraid to say something, and he has a great arm as well,” Hoffman said. “And Jase has really come along this year and got a key bunt down against Adams Central that was really great to see.”
Not to be left out is an outfield of talented athletes, including sophomore Kaden Keller in left, junior Devin Anderson in center and either Starzl or McManigal in right.
“Devin can cover a ground out in center and has a really strong arm, Kaden has gotten a lot more confident out in left and we’re confident with either Calvin or Zach in right, so if the ball does get into the outfield we think our guys can make some good plays out there,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said the Blue Devils would face tough competition early on with Central City.
“They’re solid and well-coached, and our goal is to try to win every pitch and just take it pitch-by-pitch and inning-by-inning. We know it’s going to be a dogfight and will come down to who makes the most championship plays,” he said.
As far as the Class C bracket as a whole, Hoffman said any of the eight teams is capable of being the last team standing.
“Malcolm had a great year but got upset in districts, and I think if you look at the entire field, it’s really hard to pick a clear favorite,” he said. “There should be a lot of good baseball in this tournament, and we’ll have to play sound baseball in all three phases of the game to give us a chance.”