Superstitious? No, but …

Are you reading this on Friday the 13th? If so, that means you probably aren’t too superstitious as you actually dared to venture out of your house to retrieve the newspaper on a day when some people feel that anything more than staying in bed and hiding under the covers all day is a risky choice.
Still, even if you profess to believe that superstitions are all a bunch of hooey, don’t you feel just a wee bit anxious on Fridays that fall on the 13th of a month?
According to a 2019 YouGov survey, most people are not particularly (or not at all) superstitious. At least, most people CLAIM, when asked, that they are not particularly (or not at all) superstitious.
Certainly, I would count myself among “most people.”
And, yet, I — and I’m guessing lots of other people —are just a little wary of Friday the 13th. And probably a little wary of some other superstition-shrouded items and events, too.
Admit it: You don’t really mind when a white or tabby or calico cat prances in front of you, but if you happen to see a black cat on the side of the road, you walk a wide berth around it to ensure that it doesn’t cross your path.
And if black cats don’t make you change your stride, what about cracks? Do you possibly vary your step just a little bit to make sure you step over instead of directly on a crack? It is obviously completely ridiculous to think that stepping on a crack would break your mother’s back, but better safe than sorry, right?
Even those people who don’t avoid cracks probably avoid walking under ladders. They may claim that the reason is the safety of the person on the ladder, but you and I know the real reason: superstition.
Maybe you are definitely not superstitious, but you cross your fingers before your child’s ballet recital or carry a rabbit’s foot on your keychain at all times —just because a good friend gave it to you and you don’t want to hurt her feelings.
And why not scour the ground for a four-leaf clover? Not that it would really give you good luck, but what harm could it do?
I’m guessing that a majority of us don’t truly believe that opening an umbrella in the house or breaking a mirror will give us bad luck (beyond the potential for getting hurt by an umbrella spoke or piece of glass) — certainly not for seven years in the case of the mirror — but, hey, no harm in hedging our bets, right?
The percentages of people who supposedly are not superstitious belie the fact that a large number of those same people are probably wishing upon the first star they see each night and picking up pennies from the ground even though pennies are hardly worth the monetary value of our time to bend over.
Picking up pennies, though, is not as outlandish as what we do with salt in terms of superstition: It’s bad luck if you spill it accidentally — but good luck if you deliberately throw it over your left shoulder to reverse the mishap.
I’m going to stop there because, in case you haven’t been keeping track, I’ve now covered 12 superstitions. One more, and — well, you know what they say about 13.
So, hopefully, I’ve warded off the evil spirits.
Knock on wood.
