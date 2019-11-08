Superiors' Meyer sisters too much for Wisner-Pilger

LINCOLN - Superior's super sister combination of Shayla and Kalynn Meyer combined for 54 kills to lead second-seeded Superior to a 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17 victory over pesky Wisner-Pilger in the opening round of the Class C2 state volleyball tournament at Lincoln Southwest High School.
On paper, this was a mismatch, but the Gators more than held their own in the first two sets. In set one, Erin McGuire's ace serve tied it at 23, but a kill by Kalynn Meyer followed by another from her sister gave the Wildcats the first set.
“I think when you're playing athletes like the Meyers, everything has to be intentional what you do and if it's not, you know what the result's going to be and you have to push to the next ball,” Wisner-Pilger coach Jean Groth said.
The Gators didn't fold and led for most of the second set. Karrin Jindra's kill and a Lindsey Kneifl service ace gave Wisner-Pilger a set point at 24-20. Kalynn Meyer's kill on an overpass pulled the Wildcats to within three but a service error gave the Gators the set.
Superior was merely excellent in the first two sets, but lived up to its name in the third and fourth. When the Wildcats reduced their number of errors, they were able to overpower the Gators.
Kalynn Meyer – a University of Nebraska volleyball recruit - said it was all about focusing on the mental game. “Going back to serve, you just have to focus on yourself because that's the only person who can do that for you,” she said. “We were just trying to focus and relax more. We haven't really been in this atmosphere yet this season.”
Wisner-Pilger hung tough for much of the third set. Lily Otten's kill cut Superior's lead to 19-18, but the Wildcats closed out the set with a 6-0 run that included three Kalynn Meyer kills and three Gator errors.
The Gators led early in the fourth as well until a Shayla Meyer kill put Superior up 13-12. The Wildcats never looked back in closing out the match.
“I thought it was a match of siding out” Groth said. “I thought there was a lot of ties back and forth, not many service runs of points, but they got more than we did.”
Lily Otten led the Gators with nine kills. Rachel Otten added three solo blocks, Erin McGuire had a pair of service aces, Karrin Jindra had 14 digs and Adison Meyer, 25 set assists.
Wisner-Pilger – the only East Husker Conference team to qualify for the state tournament – closes out its season with a record of 22-12.
SUP defeats W-P 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17
W-P (22-12): Rachel Otten 9k, 3b, 6d; Ashley Brahmer 3k; Adison Meyer 3k, 1a, 12d, 25s; Lindsey Kneifl 1a, 2d; Emily Buhrman 12d; Joslyn Jacobs 1d; Aspin Waterman 7k, 1b, 5d; Karrin Jindra 9k, 14d; Lily Otten 10k, 2b, 5d; Erin McGuire 2a, 3d, 5s.
SUP (30-2): Shayla Meyer 27k, 2b, 1a, 17d; Sierra Blackburn 1b, 5d, 18s; Trisha Hayes 8d; Zaveah Kobza 9d, 27s; Emma Schnakenberg 1k, 1a, 8d; Kalynn Meyer 27k, 2b, 1a, 6d 2s.