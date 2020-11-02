Blog 20 Below

If I were to be superintendent for a day, I would not allow students to be crazy and free of rules, I would actually try to fix some things that don’t make sense to me and make things easier for students and teachers alike.

The first thing I would do would be to review the student handbook in place and make sure that there are more concrete explanations of things. Rather than have open-ended consequences for doing certain things, I would lay down concrete rules so that no one could say they were being treated unfairly or differently than one of their schoolmates.

I would also review driving procedures for students. Everyday, student-athletes have to ride a bus or van over to Clarkson for practice. Sometimes it works best for some athletes to drive over to Clarkson, whether it be benefiting the student or just easier for transportation purposes. I would change the rule so that students could drive whenever they want with parental consent since sometimes students are denied the ability to drive.

Overall, though, the most important thing I would do would be to boost school morale. In these scary times dealing with COVID-19, everyone seems to be on edge, so I would try to incorporate a fun activity either each week or each month to get kids out of some classes and just have fun. High school students are overwhelmed with stress, and a little break every once in a while would greatly benefit the morale of students and teachers alike.

