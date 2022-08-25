It’s often said that there’s no such thing as an easy schedule in Northeast Nebraska.
So in a region with so many competitive teams, what does it take to stand out and not only compete among them, but also compete for state championships?
Things like chemistry, experience, depth, coaching and a little bit of luck are all huge. However, the modern game is leaning more and more toward the need for elite players.
They’re the kind of players that are a nightmare to match up against, the kind of players whose play on the field keep their team in every game, the kind of players who put on a show.
This year, each of those selected can take over a game when needed — whether it’s keeping a play alive, disrupting an opposing unit or providing the motivation and leadership to keep fighting.
Last year was my first Super Six and I’ll admit, I didn’t know my linemen as well as I should have. Throughout the state, it’s the most valuable unit on a team. It’s the foundation for success on both sides of the ball, especially in a state with teams as physical as those here in the northeast.
In that light, there no player better in the trenches than Kade Pieper.
The Norfolk Catholic Knight was the team’s leader in tackles and sacks a year ago. On the offensive side, Pieper leads a unit of linemen that’s only gotten bigger and stronger since they were freshmen, making them even more daunting than they already were.
Trevor Thomson cracked the Class D Elite Eight last year after averaging 206.8 rushing yards per game and scoring 25 touchdowns on the ground.
The senior from Summerland had four games in which he ran for more than 200 yards and multiple touchdowns. Thomson will be invaluable to Summerland’s success this season. If he stays healthy, don’t be shocked to see him among the many area running backs who eclipse 2,000 yards this season.
For the past two years, Abram Scholting and Benjamin Brahmer have been perhaps the best quarterback-receiver duo in the state regardless of class, and year three could be their best ever.
Scholting has completed 60% of his passes for 57 touchdowns compared to just 18 interceptions for Pierce at the varsity level. He threw for at least 200 yards in five games in 2021.
Brahmer needs just 14 total receiving yards to reach 2,000 for his career. The senior Nebraska commit had six games in which he racked up 100 or more yards, including the state championship game against Columbus Lakeview.
The core of Pierce’s offense has been and will continue to be its line and its run game, but having X-factors as dangerous as Scholting and Brahmer will continue to pay off big time.
Elgin Public/Pope John surprised a lot of people with its semifinal run in the D2 playoffs, and Jack Wemhoff was a huge reason for that. The running back averaged 158 yards per game in the playoffs and scored 11 touchdowns, including seven against Bloomfield in the second round.
Wemhoff is part of a team that returns all but two of its players. He’ll be leaned on heavily for a team looking for its first state title since going back-to-back in 2011 and 2012, the second and third year of the co-op between the two schools.
Aiden Kuester has the talent to take Neligh-Oakdale through the season largely on his own. The senior quarterback has accumulated 7,191 all-purpose yards over the course of his career and could hold the eight-man and all-class records for most in a career by the time it’s all said and done.
If he continues to play the way he has been, there’s a real possibility that Kuester could break the state record for most total career yards in eight-man football by one player. He might even challenge Scott Frost’s all-class record.
As always, there’s far more talent in the area than who’s mentioned here. There’s not much room left on the page so let’s get to it.
Howells-Dodge was the area’s lone state champion in 2021, going 13-0 to win Class D1. That year, Jestin Bayer was the catalyst for a defense that was among the best in eight-man football, leading the Jaguars with 121 total tackles to go with six tackles for loss. Howells-Dodge allowed just 15.5 points per game.
His return, along with the likes of Andy Dominguez and Lance Brester, will help that unit pick up right where it left off, this time in Class D2.
Braeden Guenther and Layne Warrior of Bloomfield are emerging as another great quarterback-receiver duo. The two connected for 1,150 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. The Bees have made the playoffs every year since 1988, but a young core will be looking to do much more than just make it.
Carter Nelson of Ainsworth is poised to take a big leap forward. He was used primarily as a tight end in 2021, but with his athleticism, he could flourish in a number of different spots.
Ainsworth will be looking to have its first winning season in 20 years and possibly a playoff win. Could they check one of those boxes this year?
Plenty around the area are capable of disrupting on the defensive line. J.T. Brands will be a tough one to stop. The Oakland-Craig tackle had 92 tackles, 14 for loss and five sacks as a sophomore. The Knights will have a big offensive and defensive line that they’ll rely on heavily to start the season.
Meanwhile in Albion, Jackson Roberts will be a tough one to stop on the edge. The defensive end from Boone Central had 71 tackles and a team-best 20 for loss in his junior year. He’s a guy who teams put a lot of effort toward stopping.
There are plenty of other Cardinals to keep your eyes on. Hank Hudson will be a force to be reckoned with defensively as a linebacker. Alex Christo will come in as the starting quarterback after filling in for Braden Benes a year ago. He’ll have a fast supporting cast in running back Parker Borer and wide receiver Brant Benes.
Hartington Cedar Catholic will need to fill a lot of holes to remain competitive. Lineman Jay Steffen will have a big role to play in helping the Trojans stay physical. Jaxson Bernecker will continue to be a tough matchup at wide receiver.
The talent pool doesn’t stop here, and there are plenty that will add their name to this list this season. It’s a pretty great thing about football up here. You never know who could bust onto the scene.
Until then, it’s time for these guys to get to work. Quiet on the set!