There is no need to gain access to the Webb telescope if anyone wants to search for talented high school volleyball players.
They aren’t that far away.
Some of the brightest talent can easily be found throughout Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Focus your gaze on a half dozen of those shining stars who make up the 2022 edition of the annual Daily News Super Six.
GRACE BAUMERT returns after helping Howells-Dodge win its first state title. But after claiming the Class D1 crown last November, Baumert and the Jaguars will chase a D2 title this season.
“(Changing classes) might help just because our numbers are smaller this year,” Baumert said. “To be able to play teams with the same numbers we do will be nice. But D2 still has really good teams, so we’ll have good competition as well.”
Count Baumert as a major reason why Howells-Dodge could be set for another title chase. Over the past two seasons, she recorded 816 kills. The Wayne State recruit posted an impressive line of 23 kills, 12 digs and five blocks in the four-set D1 championship match win over Archbishop Bergan.
“I think (the season is) going to go where we want to take it, for sure,” Baumert said. “We obviously lost some seniors, and we’re not the same team coming into (the season). But I think we’re all willing to work hard, give 110%, and we’ll go as far as we want to.”
Yes, Howells-Dodge is a returning state champion. And, yes, the expectations are high.
But Baumert — a 6-foot-1 outside hitter — said the focus is on the upcoming season and not reliving last year’s success.
“There is pressure with that, but you also have the mentality that this is a whole new year,” she said. “Just because we won state last year doesn’t mean we’re going to win this year. We have the mentality that we’re starting from square one again and working our way back up.”
Howells-Dodge won’t ease into its season. The Jaguars face a unique challenge — another team that won a state title last year that lost talented seniors.
Howells-Dodge opens up on Thursday at defending Class C2 champion Oakland-Craig.
“I’m really excited for that,” Baumert said. “The girls on the team are nice. I was friends with Bailey (Helzer, now a freshman at Arkansas State), and they’re just great people. Hard games like that are always fun to play.”
CHLOE HANEL from Clarkson/Leigh is the lone returning member from last year’s Super Six — and she is still just a junior.
She already has piled up 691 kills and 519 digs during her career. And she keeps getting better, upping her hitting percentage between her first two seasons from .312 to .352.
With that much experience and success, Hanel is already a veteran leader. That will be a huge plus for the Patriots this season with only one senior on the roster.
“Now that I have two years under my belt, I feel comfortable talking to the underclassmen or correcting them or helping them,” Hanel said.
The 5-foot-11 middle hitter likes the potential of this year’s Clarkson/Leigh squad.
“We have a lot of girls coming up this year,” she said. “We lost two seniors, but I feel like, at our summer stuff, the team has been been coming together.
“There’s a few things that need worked on, but overall everything’s coming together. I think we’ll be pretty good.”
Expectations are high once again for Hanel and the Patriots. Over her first two seasons, the program has gone a combined 45-15 with two state appearances.
Clarkson/Leigh finished fourth in Class C2 in 2000 and fell in the first round in five sets to eventual runner-up Sutton last November.
“We want to be in Lincoln again,” Hanel said. “We’ve been there for two years, and it’s just an awesome experience. Our new thing is‘Lincoln is expected.’ We don’t just hope to get there. It’s a goal.”
CARLY RIES is a second junior on this year’s Super Six. The Norfolk High 6-foot-3 outside hitter and University of South Dakota recruit is part of a talented team that hopes to lift the Panthers to heights the program hasn’t seen in ... well, not light years, but a long time.
Norfolk finished 18-18 last season, the first time it hasn’t had a sub-.500 record at the end of a campaign in more than two decades.
Now the Panthers are aiming for a winning record — and more.
“I think we have a lot of potential.,” Ries said. “We truly are all-around a good team, and we’re all friends. We have good relationships and everything we need to have a good season.”
Ries put down 396 kills (3.8 per set) during her sophomore season and seems poised for even bigger numbers this year.
She said playing for the Panthers and her club team, the Nebraska Elite, had helped her become a more balanced, all-around volleyball player.
“Between club and school, I have different roles on different teams,” Ries said. “I’m embracing both of them and pushing myself.”
Ries led Norfolk in kills and hitting percentage last year. Now that she’s a junior, she’s looking to lead in areas other than statistics.
“I have taken on more of a verbal leadership role,” she said. “I’m not the young one anymore. I’m an upperclassman, and I’m excited to take that role on.”
The challenges keep coming throughout the season in Class A volleyball and as a member of the Heartland Athletic Conference. But Ries said she thinks the Panthers have the right mindset to face those challenges head on this season.
“I really think being consistent is important,” she said. “You need to be the same team Tuesday, Thursday, if you have a weekend tournament. You need to bring your ‘A’ game every single time. No matter who (the opponent) is.”
CHANNATEE ROBLES will help Norfolk Catholic be in the thick of things as the Knights move to Class D1.
Robles’ return is a welcomed one for Norfolk Catholic after she was ineligible for varsity play last fall because of Nebraska School Activities Association rules.
Suddenly, the Knights have a hitter come back who amassed 661 kills, 124 blocks and 726 digs over her first two seasons.
Expect a grand finale from Robles before she joins the Wayne State volleyball program.
“I’m just ready to get back and have one more year with coach (Michaela) Bellar,” Robles said. “I’m really excited to play one more year since it’s my senior year.”
Robles said she looks forward to her final year with a team that could have the makeup to play on the final day of the season. But the Knights already have faced adversity before the first serve of the season.
“I think we have a lot of potential,” Robles said. “I think it’s going to be a very successful season for us, but with (junior hitter) Avery (Yosten) being out (with an injury), it’ll be a little bit of a challenge for us. We’ll have to work around that and bond as a team.”
Robles brings plenty of enthusiasm for her return to the varsity level in the sport that she has loved since seventh grade.
“I just like the team aspect,” she said. “After you score a point, you all go in and cheer. If someone scores a point, you all get hyped.”
BRIELLE UNSELD helped Pierce reach the state tournament for the first time in 18 years last November.
The senior will give the Bluejays a reliable, consistent setter for another season as they try to make it two trips in a row to Lincoln, something that has happened only once in school history. And that was back in 1973-74.
“We got to dip our toes in the water and now we’re going to come back full force this year and expect to go way further,” Unseld said.
Unseld recorded 906 set assists as a junior and now has 2,159 for her career. She averaged 9.7 assists per set each of the past two years, but as a junior, she had 151 more sets and 27 fewer errors than her sophomore season.
“It’s really fun to see the girls excel and know that I’m going to be a stepping-stone for them to reach their potential,” she said of her favorite thing about being a setter.
Some players need to force themselves into leadership roles when they become a senior.
Not Unseld. Not when someone has been running an offense for as long as she has.
“I feel like I’ve been a leader since I’ve ran a 5-1 (offense) since I was a freshman,” she said. “I’ve kind of built on that leadership role. Now it’s my last year to do it well.”
And she thinks Pierce has a chance to do things well as a team this fall.
“We have a lot of underclassmen coming up, stepping up and taking on bigger roles, so I’m really proud of them for doing that,” she said. “We also have a lot coming back, so I’m excited to see what we can all do together.”
KYLEE WESSEL is looking to leave her name at or near the top of Humphrey St. Francis’ career record chart in kills, digs and aces.
She also hopes to lead this year’s team to a Class D2 state title after finishing as runner-up last season.
As a junior, Wessel recorded 304 kills and 352 digs. For her career, she has 664 kills, 916 digs and 107 aces.
While Wessel takes pride in being able to help the Flyers whether she is in the front row or back row, she said realizing after her junior year that she has more than 300 kills and digs surprised her.
“It kind of shocked me a little bit,” she said. “The kills and the digs being around the same, that’s an accomplishment for me.
“I think if I get the same stats I got last year, I’ll be St. Fran’s high (career) kills leader, and I’ll be second for digs. I’m on track to be leader in aces, too.”
Wessel said she feels that would be a special accomplishment considering the talented athletes who have suited up for St. Francis over the years.
While Wessel would love to reach those marks, her main focus is to help the team be as successful as possible during her senior year.
“I think we’re going to have a really good season,” she said. “We won both of our (summer) volleyball camps that we went to, one of them being the UNK one, which is a pretty big camp. We were pumped for that, so I think it’s going to be a really good season.”
A runner-up season last fall — along with one in basketball — provides fuel for the Flyers.
“We are done getting runner-ups,” Wessel said. “This year is all about winning a state championship. We’re using that as our motivation, and I think it’s going to be a really good season.”