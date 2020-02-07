Super Bowl Monday: Holiday not a super idea

The Roman numeral (LIV this year) is probably the most interesting aspect for me.
In other words, I’m not one of those screaming football fans who go into a frenzy during the Super Bowl.
In fact, full disclosure here, I’m not even a football fan and have no deep emotions about any particular team. (Although I do usually know which teams are playing — and I know how many L’s, V’s, X’s and I’s we’re on in a particular year.)
So maybe I’m not the best person to comment on Super Bowl Monday.
However, as that kind of reasoning has never stopped me before, I’m going to comment anyway.
For those of you unfamiliar with the term “Super Bowl Monday” — also called “Super Sick Monday” — it is the designation given to the day after the Super Bowl, when millions of people call in sick.
And because of this propensity, some businesses and schools have closed on Super Bowl Monday, and there has been a push to make the day a national holiday.
In 2017, Kraft gave its workers the day off on Super Bowl Monday and started a petition to make the day a holiday. The petition never garnered the 100,000 signatures it needed to be sent to Congress for consideration.
Still, there are some people who either don’t have to go to work or school or just plain don’t go to work or school on the day after the Super Bowl.
Businesses apparently lose a lot of money on that Monday because people either don’t show up for work or, if they do show up for work, aren’t productive due to too much time spent rehashing the game over the water cooler.
In Massachusetts, some schools closed the day after Super Bowl LIII (2019), in which the New England Patriots were the victors.
At the University of Kansas, the student senate asked for classes to be canceled on Super Bowl Monday — and, if not, for barf bags to be available at convenient locations throughout the campus.
No word on whether they got either of their wishes. (However, a number of Kansas City schools closed not on the Monday after the Super Bowl but on Wednesday so that students and staff members could attend a victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.)
I can remember a time when I was teaching high school, and the coaches of all activities — not only sports but also fine arts — strongly encouraged their students not to miss school or show up late the day after an event. Why? Because if the kids were unable to handle their extracurricular activity in an appropriate fashion along with their main responsibility (school), it would make that activity program look bad.
Why is it that we don’t have those same kinds of expectations with regard to the Super Bowl?
It is not as if the game lasts until the wee hours of the morning. For a large portion of the country, the game ended at about 9 p.m. or earlier. By my calculations, that would still allow those celebrating to continue the celebration (or those mourning to drown their sorrows) for a good two hours, still get eight hours of sleep, and then have an hour in the morning to get dressed and eat breakfast and get to work.
I’m all for having fun, even though football is not my particular kind of fun. But I’m also for balancing that with responsibility. And I’m definitely for hung-over college students supplying their own barf bags.
