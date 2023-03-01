It looked as though a fire was floating just above the horizon. A few minutes later, there were two glittering rainbows in the sky equal distance on both sides of the risen sun. It was Nebraska’s version of the northern lights.
I’ve always heard this phenomenon referred to as “sundogs,” but they’re also known as “mock suns” and they’ve been around since creation. It’s a little treat we get here in the Midwest to see on frigid winter days.
It takes a really cold day for a sundog to form — so cold that ice crystals form in the sky and the sun’s rays shine on them, refracting the rays and glowing sometimes in a rainbow with red on the inside and blue on the outside and sometimes as a mini-sun. Last week, sometimes the mini-sun was so bright it looked like it was on fire. Incredible.
Interestingly enough, these mini-suns are always about 22 degrees to the left or right from the sun. You won’t see any sundogs floating way above us or bouncing around — for some reason, they’ll always be at the 22 degrees. Weird, but that’s what scientists are for.
Sundogs are special, and I’m thinking we need to celebrate them. One way to do this is to follow what Salt Lake City has done and have a Sundog Festival. Theirs was a musical festival that would be fun this time of year although it would obviously have to be an indoor event. The festival could be in a venue where the temperature was set to 40 degrees to keep the heating costs down. It would be fun for everyone to be wearing winter coats and dancing and drinking hot winter drinks, right? Picture an ice-skating rink and ice sculpture contests.
Sometimes you have to embrace the cold or at least look for an excuse to hold a party.
It’s that time of year when people get the winter doldrums — the feeling as though spring is never going to come. We need a reason to enjoy the winter season, right?
It might not be cold enough yet this winter to see any more sundogs, but you might see a sun pillar (ice crystals above the sun usually at sunset) or a sun halo (a circle of ice crystals around the sun) if you’re lucky. Supposedly, even the moon can have sundogs or sun halos, although I’ve never seen them.
Enjoy the last few weeks of the snowy landscape and bright morning sundogs. Pretty soon we’ll have to be getting the lawn mowers tuned up.