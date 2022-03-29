There are plenty of new faces in the Lutheran High Northeast golf program — including the coach.
Preston Sunderman takes over as head coach of the Eagles this season and will be working with three newcomers in Noah Pedersen (senior), Abbie Kollbaum (junior) and Brenyn Ames (freshman).
“While Abbie is an experienced golfer, Noah and Brenyn have little to no experience golfing,” Sunderman said. “So we’re pretty fresh and working on understanding the game, learning the form and getting a feel for the clubs.”
“Abbie will be abiding by the boys’ rules and regulations,” he added. “So she’ll be playing the same tee boxes they do.”
Because of the team’s inexperience, the Eagles will definitely be starting with the basics.
“Our expectations are to learn and build on the fundamentals of the game,” Sunderman said. “We'll have some fun as we do it for sure, but we'd like the game to gain a couple of guys who decide it's something they enjoy.”
What will be helpful in developing Lutheran High Northeast golf will be the receptive nature of the three players in learning the game.
“All three are willing to learn and are dedicated, responsible people,” Sunderman said. “They are at practices and ready to work every day. “
The Eagles will be centering their focus on the season through the passage from Hebrews 11:1, which states: "Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen."
Lutheran High Northeast golf roster
Senior: Noah Pedersen.
Junior: Abbie Kollbaum.
Freshman: Brenyn Ames.