WAYNE - Wayne State used a Sunday sweep over Concordia-St. Paul here at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Northern Sun Conference action to stay in the race for a berth in the NSIC tournament as the season winds down.
After dropping the first game of the three-game series with the Golden Bears, 4-1, on Saturday, the Wildcats enhanced their position for the post-season with back-to-back wins, 3-0 and 7-6 to win the series with one of the teams closest to eliminating Wayne State from qualifying for the extra games.
"These were huge games for us today," Wayne State coach Alex Koch said. "We've put ourselves in the position to move along, but we are far from there - every series we have from here on out is going to be very important for us."
Nathan Anderson pitched a five-hit, seven strikeout gem in the first game without allowing a run before Braden Cannon came in from third base to close out the game on the mound, which would be the first of two saves on the afternoon.
"I'm always ready to go in to pitch" Cannon said. "I just want to win and I'll do whatever it takes for us to do just that - it's what I'm used to and what we needed today."
Cannon would get his eighth save of the season in game two of the doubleheader.
He pitched an inning and an out in the first game, allowed two hits and no outs while striking out four CSP players to finish the scheduled seven-inning contest.
"I know I have a job to do when I go in there," Cannon said. "I just go try to throw strikes, pitching is kind of second nature, it's what I've done and I keep myself ready to come in to pitch whenever needed - I'm just happy to be part of what we need to make us successful."
Despite being out hit 7-5 in the opener, Wayne State got the pitching to get the job done to improve its position in the league standings against one of the teams that are in contention for one of the top eight spots in the NSIC and grab a spot in the league tournament in a couple of weeks.
"It was so important we responded from yesterday," Koch said. "This was a big step but we have bigger steps down the road."
Cannon provided all of the offense needed in the fourth inning while he was still playing third.
A couple of hit batters and a single up the middle by Cannon would be all the runs the Wildcats would need, despite being out-hit 7-5.
Quinn McCafferty and Trey Wells were both plunked by Jonah Lewis before Cannon smacked the ball back through the pitcher and into center field.
"That was a big hit for us in the game," Koch said. "We need to keep getting those hits."
Colin Lynam added an insurance run in the fifth with a blast over the right, center field wall in the fifth and winning pitcher and Cannon took it from there to secure the shutout.
Game two seemed over for much of the contest with the Wildcats racing to a 7-0 lead in the first six innings.
The Golden Bears plated two runs in the seventh and four runs in the eighth to make Koch nervous.
"We were cruising right along and I thought I was feeling pretty good about our chances," the coach said. "But I know this conference and I knew we were far from done, as far as the game goes."
As the Wildcats built the lead, a four-run fourth got things going including a three-run homer by center fielder Noah Strizek, his first of his career...at any level.
"I missed a bunt when I came up to bat," Strizek said. "I knew I had to do something to help the team."
According to his coach, Koch bailed him out.
"I gave him the home run sign," said Koch jokingly. "He saw it and hit it."
"I felt like I really needed to do something after missing the bunt on the first strike," Strizek said. "I saw the pitch and turned on it and got it to go over the fence - it was my first ever and I was just so happy - glad I could help us win."
After a couple of outs and a hit, Hunter Babe singled through the right side of the infield to send home Chase Douglas who had singled down the right field line after a fly ball out.
The Wildcats would score three more runs in the fifth on a sacrifice fly and a double by Trey Wells up the middle which scored two more runs.
Concordia-St. Paul came storming back with the six runs before Cannon took the mound again with one out in the eighth.
He got the first batter he faced to strikeout and got the final out on a ground ball to shortstop.
Wayne State will return to action in a mid-week doubleheader against Augustana University out of Sioux Falls, SD here at the Chapman Complex.
"Every game we play from here on out is going to be a huge game," Koch said. "We're coming in the with the mentality we have to win them all."
Game 1
CSP (16-19, 12-11) 000 000 0 - 0 7 0
WSC (20-19, 14-11) 000 210 X - 3 5 0
WP: Nathan Anderson (3-4) LP: Jonah Lewis (3-4); S: Braden Cannon (7).
2B: Mason Nadolney (CSP). HR: Colin Lynum (WSC).
Game 2
CSP 000 000 240 - 6 11 1
WSC 004 030 00X - 7 9 1
WP: Jackson Shelburne (2-2) LP: Christian Morel (2-5); S: Cannon (8).
2B: Mason Wolf (CSP); Trey Wells (WSC). 3B: Kal Brohmer (CSP); HR: Noah Strizek (WSC).