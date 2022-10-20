EWING – Time after time, all game long, the Summerland defense made key stops during the Bobcats’ 28-14 Class D1 playoff win over Bridgeport.
“We’ve been doing that a lot; we talk about bend, don’t break,” Summerland coach Tom Thramer said. “That mentality of just fighting for each other, fighting for your brother next to you is an emphasis for us.”
Not that Summerland’s offense didn’t do its part as the No. 8-seeded Bobcats hosted the ninth-seeded Bulldogs in its first home playoff game ever.
The Bobcats scored twice in the first quarter on a 44-yard pass play from starting quarterback Jaykwon Petite to Alec Schindler and an 11-yard jaunt by Petite, but two two-point PAT runs came up short, which made the 12-0 lead tenuous against the potent Bridgeport offense.
After Summerland added a long distance score midway through the second period on Trevor Thompson’s 45-yard run, for example, the Bulldogs answered a minute and a half later with Parker Farrenkopf’s 45-yarder to cut the deficit to 20-7 at the half.
Early in the third quarter, Bridgeport’s freshman quarterback Nikolas Weibert connected with Chase McGrath for a 46-yard touchdown pass and, after kicker Colby Lewis added his second PAT kick, the Bobcats were down just 20-14 and had moved the ball throughout the contest.
However, that’s where the impact of Summerland’s defense figured into the game’s outcome.
In the first quarter, the Bobcats stopped Bridgeport’s 10-play drive at the 21 on fourth-and-7, then stopped a 12-play possession early in the second period on fourth-and-goal when Schindler stood up Weibert at the one-yard line.
Also in the second quarter, Thompson broke through the line and blocked a Lewis 23-yard field goal attempt, and the Summerland defense continued its performance after intermission.
The Bobcats stopped Weibert inches short of a first down on a fake punt in Summerland territory, then mounted a defensive stand on the 14-yard line on fourth-and-one as the fourth quarter began.
But there were two more stand-out performances to come with the game’s outcome in the balance during the critical fourth period with Summerland still leading by just six points.
As Bridgeport punter Weibert received the snap and prepared to punt, Schindler broke through the Bulldogs’ line and stripped the ball free, with teammate AJ Hobbs pouncing on the loose ball at the 18.
“That was a game-changer for us; they were moving the ball on us, but we were still stopping them,” Thramer said. “But that was a pivotal moment in the game right there, where we needed another score only up six and them having a PAT kicker. If they go down and score, we’re down one, so the kids did a really good job of believing.”
With backup quarterback Michael Koenig at the helm late in the game, the Bobcats needed five plays to put the ball in the end zone, but the speedy Petite–playing running back–took a toss sweep around the left end for the score. Koenig hooked up with Schindler for the two-point PAT and a 28-14 advantage.
Senior running back Kendrick Schroeder–who carried the ball just four times for 16 yards in the first half–played an important role in the latter part of the game as well, carrying the ball 11 times for 63 tough yards and milking time off the clock, as the Bridgeport defense struggled to stop him.
“He does a good job as a change-of-pace back,” Thramer said. “I told him when we recovered that fumble, ‘We’re going to you, run it like you mean it,’ and he came up with some big plays there.”
The Summerland defense put the final touches on the win by stopping Weibert short of a first down on one last fourth down play, with the Bobcats defensive line making the stop inches short of the first down marker with just three minutes left to play and Summerland was able to run out the clock.
“(This win) on this field is big for the community with so much excitement coming out during and after the game,” Thramer said. “So I’m really proud of the boys for coming out and playing the way they did.”
“I told the team to soak this win up and enjoy it, because not a lot of teams move on,” he said. “Enjoy it, but don’t let that affect us next week. All of this week we’ve been taking one day, one play at a time–and that’s got to be our mentality again next week. We’re not done; we don’t want to be a one-hit wonder. We want to keep going.”
First round Class D1 Playoffs
Bridgeport (6-3) 0 7 7 0 – 14
Summerland (6-3) 12 8 0 8 – 28
Scoring summary
First quarter
SU: Alec Schindler 44 pass from Jaykwon Petite (run failed), 11:18.
SU: Petite 11 run (run failed), 3:19.
Second quarter
SU: Trevor Thomson 45 run (Petite run), 5:32.
BR: Parker Farrenkopf 45 run (Colby Lewis kick), 4:00.
Third quarter
BR: Chase McGrath 46 pass from Nikolas Weibert (Lewis kick), 10:46.
Fourth quarter
SU: Petite 2 run (Schindler pass from Michael Koenig), 6:32.