EWING — The Summerland Bobcats and the West Holt Huskies girls and boys teams met for the second time in a week on Friday at Summerland High School.
The teams met in the finals of the Summerland Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30, with the Bobcats winning a pair of close games on their home court.
This time, it was more of the same for the blue and white. The girls won their game 40-31 and the boys won theirs 39-18.
The girls found themselves down 22-16 at halftime, having gone 7-for-24 on field goals up to that point. However, it was very similar to the last time these teams played.
“They were ahead 15-3 when we played them a couple of weeks ago,” Summerland girls coach Greg Appleby said. “I told the girls at halftime ‘We’ve got them right where we want them’.”
Threes by Lydia Robertson and Adyson Mlnarik tied the game with 5 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter. Emily Ahlers put Summerland ahead with a drive to the hoop less than two minutes later.
Mlnarik helped the Bobcats finish the quarter strong with a three and a layup in the waning seconds of the period. West Holt’s only points of the quarter came on a three-pointer by Maci Nemetz with 1:01 left.
Mlnarik led the Bobcats with 21 points, more than half of her team’s final total. The confidence in the locker room was still high at halftime, even after a first half with a handful of hic-ups.
“We just had to be confident and know that we could come back and win the game,” Mlnarik said. “We’ve done it before.”
The Huskies got out to a quick start to the fourth quarter after a layup by Ainsley Galyen just two seconds in. Galyen would make another pair of twos to make it 36-31 with 4:20 remaining. A handful of defensive stands and four free throws helped Summerland beat the Huskies once again.
In the eyes of West Holt coach Riley Bonifas, the third quarter slump was too much to overcome.
“Obviously we gave up a little bit too much defensively,” he said. “We had a real hard time scoring and I think we got some good looks, we just weren’t able to connect.”
With the Huskies holding a 3-2 lead early in the first quarter, Mlnarik scored Summerland’s next seven points, including a three-pointer to make it 9-3 with 4:30 to go. West Holt answered with a 10-2 run to end the period, fueled in part by a Nemetz three-pointer that tied it up.
The Bobcats mustered just two field goals in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Makinley Cadwaller chipped in six points and Nemetz hit a two-pointer with 25 seconds left to put the blue and gold up by six at halftime.
THE SUMMERLAND BOYS, it seemed, dominated their game from the word “go”.
The Bobcats held a slim 6-4 lead with a minute left in the first quarter, but a free throw by Sam Cheatum, a three by Michael Koenig and another free throw by Cheatum with 3.3 seconds left gave the blue and white some breathing room.
Andrew Rentschler drove to the basket for two to make it 11-6 with 7:36 to go in the second. It ended up being the only field goal the Huskies made in the period.
Summerland, meanwhile, went on a 8-0 run to go up by double digits. The team continued to build its lead as the quarter went on, then as time expired, Preston Hoke launched a heave from half court that made its way through the hoop as time expired.
“It just gave us that extra step going into the second half, and honestly if anyone was going to hit it, it was probably going to be him,” Summerland coach Brett Kaczor said. “He’s usually messing around with that type of stuff during practice anyway.”
The defense shined in the third quarter. While the Bobcats continued to pad their lead thanks to threes by Cheatum and Hoke, the Huskies mustered just one layup by Rentschler.
The 18 points allowed on the night were the fewest the team has let up all season and a stark improvement from when it allowed 38 the last time they played West Holt.
The difference was being able to get out on shooters faster, especially from three-point range.
“The first time we played them, well, we fell off (Ian) Larson too early in that game and let him get three threes,” Kaczor said. “Tonight, we really flew out at him.
“We kind of laid off the guys we knew were more the driving, slashing type. I think we just had really good ball pressure that made them uncomfortable.”
That discomfort led to West Holt shooting 5-for-35 on field goals. The Huskies missed their first 22 three-point attempts of the game before Kellen Monasterlo came off the bench to hit one with seven seconds left and the game already well out of reach.
The Huskies had a hard time getting inside throughout the contest, which coach Todd Hale thinks played a role in their struggles from beyond the arc.
“We’re a lot better shooters when we go inside-outside,” he said. “We just didn’t get enough of those looks tonight.”
Alec Schindler led Summerland with 10 points. It was the sophomore’s first game with double-digits since a Dec. 9 game at Niobrara/Verdigre, where he had a season-high 24 points.
“I think handling the ball I did okay, I could do better,” he said of his improvements. “But driving in on the bigger 6’4 guys I feel like I put the ball up well. I just humped up higher, I guess.”
It’s a very real possibility that Summerland and West Holt see each other yet again down the road. Not only are they members of the Niobrara Valley Conference, but both the boys and girls teams are in the same subdistrict.
Until then, Summerland hosts Stuart on Monday. Meanwhile, West Holt returns home to face Elkhorn Valley.
GIRLS
West Holt 13 9 3 6 — 31
Summerland 11 5 15 9 — 40
WEST HOLT (5-5): EmiLee Walnofer, 0-2 0-0 0; Abby Davis, 0-1 0-0 0; Lainey Smith, 1-4 2-3 4; Makinley Cadwallar, 3-6 0-0 6; Ainsley Galyen; 4-8 0-3 8; Maci Nemetz, 5-9 0-0 13; Lana Hooey, 0-1 0-0 0; Totals, 13-31 2-6 31.
SUMMERLAND (9-1): Lydia Robertson, 4-7 0-0 9; Preslie Robertson, 0-8 1-3 1; Adyson Mlnarik, 7-13 4-7 21; Hadley Cheatum, 3-12 0-0 7; Emily Ahlers, 1-2 0-0 2; Harper Klabenes, 0-2 0-0 0; Totals, 15-44 5-10 40.
BOYS
West Holt 4 6 2 6 — 18
Summerland 11 15 11 2 — 39
WEST HOLT (6-4): Nik Hansen, 0-1 0-0 0; Drake Nemetz, 0-5 2-8 2; Kellen Monasterlo 1-1 0-0 3; Andrew Rentschler, 2-4 0-2 4; Lincoln Konrad, 0-5 2-4 2; Weston Mathis, 0-3 0-0 0; Zach Hooey, 2-7 0-3 4; Ian Larson, 0-9 3-5 3; Totals, 5-35 7-18 18.
SUMMERLAND (9-0): Jaykwon Petite, 2-8 1-1 6; Sam Cheatum; 1-4 3-6 6; Dylan Barlow 0-2 0-0 0; Alec Schindler 5-7 3-6 10; Carter Bergman, 0-1 2-2 2; Michael Koenig, 2-3 2-2 7; Preston Hoke, 2-7 0-1 6; Kellen Mlnarik, 0-3 2-2 2; Totals, 11-35 12-16 39.