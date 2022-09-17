Summerland parlays by-week improvement into win

Summerland had a by-week after going 1-2 during its first three game, and the Bobcats used that two-week period of time to improve–not only in preparation for Friday night’s game against Lutheran High Northeast, but also to get better as a football team.
The extra time and emphasis on improvement paid off as Summerland responded to the Eagles’ early touchdown with four straight scores of its own for a 28-6 halftime advantage, then answered Lutheran High’s third quarter momentum-grab touchdown with two insurance TDs in the fourth period to win 42-14.
“We had a by-week last week; we’ve been working on trying to become more diverse overall offensively,” Summerland coach Tom Thramer said. “We’ve been known as a running team, but tonight we were able to open it up a little bit with the passing. We felt like if we can do that, our running lanes become a lot easier.”
“Watching (Lutheran High) on film and how fast they play; their D-line is very aggressive, and their linebackers–they’re fast,” he said. “So we were trying to get some misdirection along with the option game, which is what we do. The kids did the game plan perfect.”
The Eagles took advantage of three Summerland penalties during a 65-yard drive to open the game. Even though Lutheran High moved the ball down the field, the Bobcats stopped three of those plays for no gain–showing that their defense was up to the task if the penalties were eliminated.
Josh Rojas, alternating at quarterback and running back during that possession, scored from the two and, after the PAT run failed, had Northeast ahead 6-0.
Summerland’s response was immediate, in the form of a 35-yard option pitch that Trevor Thomson took into the end zone just 24 seconds later. A failed PAT run knotted the score at 6-6.
The Bobcats’ defense then contributed their first big play of the night in the form of a blocked punt by Kendrick Schroeder that, even though Summerland didn’t capitalize with points, built confidence that increased as the game went on–especially when the Eagles ran 13 consecutive plays during a drive that began at their own one-yard line but ended without points at the Bobcats’ 22.
“Our kids played exceptionally well tonight,” Thramer said. “The last two weeks we’ve been working toward getting better by ourselves. The first week of our by-week we didn’t do anything for Lutheran High Northeast, we just wanted to get better ourselves, and the kids showed it tonight.”
Summerland’s offense exploded for three touchdowns in the second period–the first on quarterback Jaykwon Petite’s field-reversing 25-yard run that, after his PAT pass to Alec Schindler, returned the Bobcats to the lead at 14-6.
After forcing a Lutheran High punt, Summerland scored again on Petite’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Thomson to go up 20-6 when the PAT pass was incomplete.
The Bobcats’ defense added the next score on an interception return when Petite picked off Lutheran High quarterback Landon Johnson and took the ball 32 yards into the end zone. Petite ran in the PAT, and Summerland had a 28-6 halftime lead.
The Eagles’ halftime conversation and adjustments resulted in an inspired beginning to the third quarter when Rojas took Lutheran High’s first offensive play 74 yards for a touchdown and, when Johnson connected with Tate Collison for the two-point PAT, had the Eagles back in contention trailing 28-14.
Unfortunately for Lutheran High, the rest of the game’s scoring would come from Summerland, and the Bobcats’ defense became even more aggressive.
“What we talked about all week (is being relentless to the ball),” Thramer said. “That (Josh) Rojas is an extremely good running back, so we were wanting to get to him with more than one person.”
Levi Cronk pounced on a Lutheran High fumble to stop a potential scoring drive on the Bobcats’ two-yard line, and Summerland turned that turnover into points when Petite hooked up with Alec Schindler for a 13-yard scoring strike on fourth-and-8. Schroeder’s PAT run increased Summerland’s lead to 36-14.
Two long drives, one by each team, melted most of the time off the clock in the fourth quarter.
Lutheran High’s possession lasted nine plays and covered 33 yards, but ended on fourth-and-1 with a defensive stop by the Bobcats.
Summerland’s last drive covered 52 yards in eight plays and ended with another 26-yard reversal-of-field run, this one by Thomson to finalize the Bobcats’ 42-14 win.
“I think they ran every play we ran (at our defense) in practice; that’s one of the most-talented teams we’ve played and one of the biggest lines we’ve faced,” Eagles coach Darin Suckstorf said. “We’re disappointed because we think we can play better than that. There were a lot of key mistakes–the blocked punt, we lost the ‘big play’ battle, we took our eyes of our man-to-man coverage assignments.”
“There were just a lot of key breakdowns tonight , but after we addressed those at halftime, I thought the defense played a lot better and offensively we played better, too,” he said. “I just think we had dug ourselves a hole that first half–just a lot of little things that snowballed tonight.”
Lutheran High Northeast (2-2) 6 0 8 0 – 14
Summerland (2-2) 6 22 0 14 – 42
Scoring summary
First quarter
LH: Josh Rojas 2 run (run failed), 8:36.
SU: Trevor Thomson (run failed), 8:12.
Second quarter
SU: Jaykwon Petite 25 run (Alec Schindler pass from Petite), 7:52.
SU: Thomson 18 pass from Petite (pass failed), 4:54.
SU: Petite 32 interception return (Petite run), 3:25.
Third quarter
LH: Rojas 74 run (Tate Collison pass from Johnson), 9:31.
Fourth quarter
SU: Schindler 13 pass from Petite (Schroeder run), 11:32.
SU: Thomson 26 run (pass failed), 2:37.