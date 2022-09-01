One week into the volleyball season and Summerland already has one third of its win total from a year ago.
That’s not a surprise. The Bobcats — a combination of Clearwater, Ewing and Orchard — went 12-18 last year with middle hitter Hadley Cheatum missing almost half the matches with a knee injury.
With Cheatum back at full strength this year, Summerland just missed out on being in the preseason Class C ratings. With a 4-0 start, the Bobcats are knocking on the door of the area’s top eight.
“I’m happy with the way they are playing so far,” said third-year head coach Rachael Cheatum, who is Hadley’s mother. “We’ve got a group of smart players with good experience, some consistent hitters and a scrappy defense.”
Without Hadley Cheatum, the Bobcats started last year 2-8. She averaged 3.7 kills per set over the final 17 matches.
She is close to that mark so far this season, putting down 3.3 kills per set.
“She hated missing out on things, and she worked hard to get back,” Rachael Cheatum said. “She gradually through basketball and track and everything else got back to full strength right now.
“She is a good leader. She’s positive and encouraging. We consistently know we can get her the ball, and she will make something happen.”
Hadley Cheatum is one of four returning letter winners who form the foundation of this year’s team. She is joined by juniors Ady Mlnarik and Preslie Robertson along with sophomore Lydia Robertson.
Mlnarik is second on the team with 2.9 kills per set while Lydia Robertson adds 2.4. Those two also share setting duties in the 6-2 offense with Lydia Robertson recording 49 set assists and Mlnarik having 25.
“They are stepping up and have been very consistent,” Rachael Cheatum said. “They are playing smart and doing their job very well. I can see them gaining confidence as they get more games. They’re already contributing, but I think they might begin to contribute more from being confident from the plays that they make.”
Challenges await Summerland, especially in the Niobrara Valley Conference. Some of the NVC’s top contenders — Elgin Public/Pope John, Niobrara/Verdigre, O’Neill St. Mary’s and Summerland — were a combined 13-0 after the season’s first six days.
“I think we’ll have some great competition in the conference,” Rachael Cheatum said. “There were a lot of teams that were getting better as last season went along, and they will be even stronger than they were last year. I think we’ll be one of those.”
Summerland plays a unique schedule with its first 15 matches coming in triangulars, a double triangulars and a four-team round robin.
“Getting through two tough games in a night and making sure we’re physically in good shape for the stamina that we need to do that is a challenge,” Rachael Cheatum said.
Next Thursday Summerland hosts a big one against Class C No. 8-rated Battle Creek and Class D No. 1 Norfolk Catholic.
“It’s always fun playing bigger schools — although I guess they aren’t bigger schools since Norfolk Catholic is now smaller than we are,” said Rachael Cheatum with a laugh, as the teams flip-flopped in classes between C2 and D1. “But they are still city kids.”
CLASS C
Defending Class C2 state champion and preseason Class C No. 1-rated Oakland-Craig only played one match during the first week of the season, but it certainly showed why the Knights are highly regarded again this season.
Oakland-Craig won a five-set thriller against last year’s D1 state champion Howells-Dodge on opening night.
Pierce moves up two spots to No. 2 to make the biggest jump of any team from the preseason ratings. The Bluejays swept Stanton on opening night and now have had six days to prepare for an early-season showdown against Class D No. 1 Norfolk Catholic in their home opener on Thursday.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic slid back one position to No. 3 after going 1-1. The Bluejays — missing three starters — were swept by Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday.
No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh also goes down one place. But a 1-2 start certainly isn’t any reason to worry about the Patriots, who lost 2-1 to Aurora — a team in the state preseason Class C1 rankings — and in five to Howells-Dodge.
Wisner-Pilger advances a spot to No. 5 after sweeping Schuyler to open the season. The Gators will host two of the four pools in Thursday’s play for the annual NEN Classic.
North Bend Central follows Wisner-Pilger up a notch. The Tigers swept Shelby/Rising City and Madison to open their season and are one of four ranked teams in the NEN Classic (Oakland-Craig, GACC and Wisner-Pilger).
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge makes its debut at No. 7, and it was quite the different start to the season compared to a year ago. Last season, LCC went 0-2 in its opening-night triangular against Battle Creek and West Point-Beemer. This time around Laurel-Concord-Coleridge won both of those matches and now sits 3-0 after Tuesday’s victory over Ponca.
The Bears’ opening-night sweep of Battle Creek in a triangular dropped the Bravettes three spots.
But overall Battle Creek had what should be considered a successful first week, going 4-2 while no other ranked team in Class C played more than three matches. The Bravettes went a solid 2-1 against Class A competition in Omaha North’s invite, beating Omaha South and Omaha Northwest but losing to a 4-1 Fremont squad.
Other area undefeateds after the first week are Boone Central (1-0), Crofton (1-0), Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (2-0), Pender (1-0) and Tekamah-Herman (1-0).
CLASS D
In a rarity, there is no movement in the Class D rankings from the preseason to the first regular-season ratings.
Norfolk Catholic solidified its preseason top ranking by sweeping past Class C preseason No. 2 Guardian Angles Central Catholic to open its season on Tuesday.
But the challenges will keep flying at the Knights during the opening weeks of the season. On Thursday, it’s a trip to new Class C No. 2 Pierce. On Saturday, Norfolk Catholic joins Pierce and Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Columbus Scotus invite.
Next week there’s the triangular at Summerland with Battle Creek, and that’s followed by a trip to Cedar Catholic on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis should be the most prepared team in the state for its season opener against Cedar Bluffs on Saturday. The Flyers will be the last of Nebraska’s 283 high school volleyball teams to take the court this season.
No. 3 Howells-Dodge, on the other hand, already has played a lot of volleyball. The Jaguars (4-1) split a pair of five-setters so far, losing to Class C No. 1 Oakland-Craig but beating now No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh.
No. 4 O’Neill St. Mary’s has yet to drop a set while sweeping a pair of triangulars. A tougher test awaits on Thursday against Summerland in the Plainview triangular.
No. 5 Elgin Public/Pope John has enjoyed some drama while starting 2-0. The Wolfpack rallied from a large deficit in the fourth set to avoid a fifth in beating Lutheran High Northeast and then edged Burwell in five.
No. 6 Wynot is 2-0 heading into its own quadrangular on Thursday.
No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (2-1) isn’t dropped after losing to Class C2 Lutheran High Northeast in four sets.
No. 8 Stuart (3-1) also holds ground with its loss coming to Class C1 Columbus Scotus in Saturday’s Plainview round robin. A big early-season match awaits in Thursday’s Elgin Public/Pope John triangular.
Other area undefeateds at this early point of the season in Class D are Niobrara/Verdigre (3-0) and Tri County Northeast (1-0). Santee opens its season on Thursday.