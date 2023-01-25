TILDEN — Summerland and Tilden Elkhorn Valley’s boys and girls teams met on Tuesday for two battles between highly-rated, Niobrara Valley Conference foes. The games followed similar paths, but had different endings.
The Class C No. 8 Lady Bobcats rolled to a 51-40 victory thanks to a career day from Adyson Mlnarik. Meanwhile, the Class C No. 6 Falcon boys came back to beat the Class C No. 7 Bobcat boys 53-49.
In the boys game, Elkhorn Valley found itself trailing 31-21 at halftime.
Following a stagnant two minutes to open up the third quarter, Kellyn Ollendick hit a three to get the Falcons going. Brendyn Ollendick hit two of his own to make it a one-point game with three minutes, 33 seconds to go in the period.
Seconds later, the green and gold forced a turnover, then Brendyn Ollendick drove to the hoop for the go-ahead layup.
Brendyn was tied with Kellyn for the team lead with 14 points, going 5-for-15 from the field. The senior felt that transition helped them get the open looks they needed to get ahead.
“We got some good steals, played some good (defense) and then got open shots.” Brendyn said. “They started cheating out and our teammates got the open looks and we hit the shots.”
It was the highlight of a quarter in which Elkhorn Valley outscored Summerland 18-0, not only overcoming their deficit, but taking a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter as well.
“We switched up defenses a little bit,” Falcons coach Derric Werner said in regards to halftime adjustments. “The biggest thing is I thought we communicated much better and rebounded well.”
Elkhorn Valley outrebounded Summerland 37-21. Carter Werner led the way with 10 rebounds to go with 12 points.
Sam Cheatum single handedly got Summerland going on a 6-2 run to start the final period. Elkhorn Valley answered with a 6-0 run that included four points from Werner, making it 47-37 with 5:28 remaining.
Summerland would use some two pointers to keep it close, but couldn’t do enough to close the gap before the final buzzer.
Despite the loss, Bobcats coach Brett Kaczor felt that it was a good game to learn from. The most important lesson being how to deal with in-game pressure in an intense game.
“That’s something this group has never had to deal with,” he said. “A packed gym, two really good ball teams going at each other and being able to execute down the line as we get closer to finishing the game.”
Of the seven Bobcats that got playing time, five of them are sophomores, including three starters. That inexperience was something Kaczor felt played a role late.
“We got rattled, especially when they were going on their run,” he said. “We kind of banded apart a little bit. We lost ourselves for just a couple of minutes there that really affected us.”
Preston Hoke came off the bench and hit two threes that put Summerland up 8-7 with 2:37 left in the first quarter. Kellyn Ollendick made a two to put the Falcons back ahead, but Michael Koenig hit a three of his own to flip the lead again.
Koening hit another three as part of a 9-0 run by the Bobcats to go up 24-13 with 5:08 left in the second quarter. The teams then traded blows for a little bit before Keegan Petersen and Brendyn Ollendick each hit a three.
Koenig added another two-point basket to make it a 10-point game at halftime.
Coach Werner felt that Elkhorn Valley was a bit too enamored with the three early in the game, which prevented them from getting the ball to the high post early.
“As with most high school teams, we fall in love with the three a little bit too much,” he said.
“When they’re falling, it’s great. When they’re not, not quite so well.”
Ellhorn Valley did make improvements from beyond the arc, going from shooting 3-for-11 in the first half to 4-9 in the second half.
THE SUMMERLAND GIRLS found themselves in an eerily similar position to the boys at halftime of their game, leading 30-21. However, they went in a different direction from there.
The Bobcats and Falcons traded blows for most of the third quarter. Four points apiece from Mlnarik and Hadley Cheatum kept Summerland ahead, but Brooke Wilcox cut into the deficit with a two, making it 38-31 heading into the final period.
Elkhorn Valley went on a 9-5 run to start the fourth, capped off by a J.J. Black three-pointer to make it 43-40 with 2:39 to go.
Sixteen seconds later, Cheatum drew a foul and made both free throws to put Summerland back up by two possessions. The senior made another pair soon after, then hit a two with 34 seconds left. Mlnarik made two more free throws, concluding a 8-0 run by the Bobcats to put the game out of reach.
“I was really happy with how we responded to that, to come back and finish the game the right way,” Summerland coach Greg Appleby said of the tight fourth quarter. “Good, solid four quarters of basketball out of our girls.”
Mlnarik led the Bobcats with 30 points, the most she’s scored in a game this season and in her career. It took achieving three objectives to have as much success as she had.
“Get to the hoop. Score. Be aggressive,” she said.
With Summerland already ahead 3-0 to start the game, Mlnarik scored the team’s next seven points, putting it up 10-1 with 4:09 to go. Wilcox made a two, Lillian Hagemann made a free throw and Black made a two to narrow the deficit for Elkhorn Valley.
The Bobcats got out on a 5-2 run to open up the second before Black and Karlee Broberg each hit a two to make it a 17-12 game with 6:13 left.
Mlnarik then scored each of Summerland’s next 11 points, the last one being a layup off of a turnover that she forced. The junior had three such baskets in the game.
Cheatum would add two more free throws for the Bobcats before halftime.
Elkhorn Valley has a young roster of its own. Of the seven that played, only Wilcox is a senior. The rest include four sophomores, a freshman and a junior.
Coach Brendan Dittmer felt that youth reeled its head, especially when it came to shooting. The Falcons went 16-of-62 from the field, including 2-for-25 on three pointers.
“If any of those three-pointers go down, I think it’s a big shot, big turn in the right direction for us,” Dittmer said. “We played hard. I can’t fault our effort, but it’s tough playing four games in five days and that’s what they tried to do tonight.”
Elkhorn Valley and Summerland could see a bit more of each other down the road.
The boys and girls teams are on the same side of the bracket in the upcoming Niobrara Valley Conference tournament starting on Saturday. Additionally, the Falcons and Bobcats are in the same subdistrict on both sides.
Elkhorn Valley will wait for the conference tournament to play its next game. The girls will host Neligh-Oakdale on Saturday in the first round. The boys will host either Neligh-Oakdale or West Holt on Monday in the quarterfinals.
Summerland, however, has one more game on the docket before then. The boys and girls travel to face Wausa on Thursday.
GIRLS
Summerland 12 18 8 13 — 51
Elkhorn Valley 6 15 10 9 — 40
SUMMERLAND (15-1): Lydia Robertson, 0-3 0-0 0; Preslie Robertson, 0-1 0-0 0; Adyson Mlnarik, 12-23 3-4 30; Ashley Piscel, 0-1 0-0 0; Hadley Cheatum, 5-16 9-9 19; Emily Ahlers, 1-1 0-0 2; Harper Klabanes, 0-1 0-0 0; Totals, 18-46 12-13 51.
ELKHORN VALLEY (12-4): Joslynn Larson, 1-11 0-0 2; Lily Hartl, 1-3 0-0 2; Lillian Hagemann, 2-10 3-4 7; Brooke Wilcox, 2-8 1-1 7; Carissa Gale, 0-1 0-0 0; Karlee Broberg, 2-15 0-0 5; J.J. Black, 8-14 2-6 19; Totals, 16-62 6-11 40.
BOYS
Summerland 15 16 0 18 — 49
Elkhorn Valley 11 10 18 15 — 54
SUMMERLAND (13-2): Jaykwon Petite, 3-6 0-1 6; Sam Cheatum, 3-7 4-4 10; Alec Schindler, 1-8 0-2 2; Carter Bergman, 2-2 1-1 5; Michael Koenig, 5-19 2-2 14; Preston Hoke, 3-7 4-4 12; Kellen Mlnarik, 0-1 0-0 0; Totals, 17-52 11-14 49.
ELKHORN VALLEY (15-1): Kellyn Ollendick, 5-8 2-5 14; Dawson Hansen, 2-7 2-3 7; Keegan Petersen, 1-1 0-0 3; Brendyn Ollendick, 5-15 1-2 14; Korbin Werner, 1-4 2-3 4; Carter Werner, 5-9 2-2 12; Totals, 19-44 9-15 54.