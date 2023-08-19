EWING — With no returning seniors, there were questions about how Summerland would perform with a team full of young talent but not a lot of playing experience.
For the most part, Friday’s opener against Riverside did not go as well as the Bobcats wanted, but they showed promise at the end.
Summerland had it tied at the beginning of the first quarter, but it was not able to put its pieces together for much success offensively. Riverside was too much, as Summerland was defeated 38-20 at home.
Riverside got on the board on its first offensive possession, scoring on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Drew Carraher to Jack Molt.
Summerland (0-1) responded on its next drive. The Bobcats were boosted on a big play as junior quarterback Michael Koenig connected with junior Sam Cheatum for a 72-yard pass that got the Bobcats all the way to the Chargers’ 7-yard line. Koenig finished the drive off with a 3-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game, 6-6.
“I actually had one of my players come and talk to me about a play that he thought might work,” Summerland coach Tom Thramer said. “We caught them in a single-high safety, and we just split their safety.”
But that was the only time Summerland scored until the fourth quarter, and by the time the Bobcats scored again, they trailed 38-6.
“They kind of started to counter us and moving their linebackers around,” Thramer said. “It was giving our guards fits about where to go (and) who to block. That kind of hurt us obviously the rest of that first half. (Riverside) did a really good job of moving their guys around, making it difficult for our offense.”
Riverside (1-0) scored early in the second quarter with 11:57 remaining as Molt scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The visitors got the ball right back on an interception and scored on the first play after the interception on a 12-yard rush by Larry Diessner with 11:04 remaining.
With 56 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Riverside got a touchdown score on fourth and 1 on a 16-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Carraher to Molt.
The Bobcats trailed 24-6 at halftime.
Things did not go any better for Summerland in the third quarter, as Riverside opened up the second half with a kickoff return for a touchdown.
“It is almost a killer,” Thramer said. “We were down at that time three scores, go up (to) four scores. You could kind of see us deflate, but like I said, our kids didn’t quit. It is just, once you dig that big of a hole, now we are kind of playing for pride. We were trying to establish something after that. We could just never get something established.”
After Riverside got another touchdown with 9:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, Summerland was able to settle down and start getting more offensive success.
Koenig connected with Cheatum for a 21-yard touchdown with 7:25 remaining.
“Those last few drives, our quarterback I think settled down a little bit,” Thramer said. “That long touchdown pass he threw to Cheatum, he checked into that.
“That is something we have been preaching to him all camp long. ‘You have got to be able to see what they are showing on the field, and make those checks,’ and he finally made a check there to get that big touchdown.”
Thramer put the backups in on the last drive. And freshman running back Austin Mendoza scored on a 12-yard rushing touchdown with 1:02 remaining.
Thramer said if the offense was able to settle down and find its groove as it did the final two possessions from the beginning of the game, the result probably could have been a lot different. But bad snaps that resulted in loss of yards on the first few possessions and two interceptions hurt in the first half.
“To start the game, we had two snaps go over our head, and that is just a killer,” Thramer said. “It kind of deflated us. It took the wind out of ourselves a little bit. We go to find a way obviously to start the game faster.”
The defense for the Bobcats played well as it got multiple sacks and tackles for loss.
“We did a good job of not letting them break anything,” Thramer said. “Just offensively, when we were on offense, we put our defense in a hole to where it is hard to stop a great team inside the 40.”
Thramer said Koenig has good potential as a quarterback, and junior wide receiver Alec Schindler is a special player who can help the team improve, but the team needs to do a better job of using Schindler as he did not get many touches in this game despite a few receptions late in the fourth quarter.
“We got to move (Schindler) around a little bit more, got to get him in space a little bit more,” Thramer said. “We kind of started to do that a little bit in the second half where he got some catches there to kind of get himself free. They knew he is a special player. They had almost two guys on him on that twin side. We got to do a better job getting him more looks.”
After showing offensive improvement in the last two drives and the bright aspects of the defense, Thramer said it is all about focusing on the bright parts from the game and the players leaving this game behind as they walk off the field.
“I think we can get a lot better,” Thramer said. “This is one you throw out. We can get better by doing the little things right. Blocking right. Run the right route. Doing your assignments. We can grow from that. (For) a lot of these kids, it is their first varsity football game, so we can grow and get better. I think we will.”