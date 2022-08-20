SPALDING — The Summerland Bobcats were often in the right place at the right time but couldn’t always execute in their 27-26 loss to the Riverside Chargers on Friday at the Greeley County Fairgrounds.
“I can’t take anything away from them. They made really good plays,” Summerland coach Tom Thramer said of the Chargers. “A few bounces go our way, the outcome might be different, but you can’t take anything away from the way our guys played tonight.”
Riverside had third-and-10 at its own 39-yard line with just over three minutes left and Summerland holding a 26-20 lead. Drew Carraher took the snap in the shotgun and found Luke Schmeits for the game-tying touchdown.
Schmeits, traditionally a wide receiver, lined up in the slot before the snap. In practice, he’s impressed Chargers coach Cory Valasek, who trusted him to go out and make a play.
“I put him in, told him to run a post,” Valasek said. “He was wide open, and he stepped up when he needed to and scored a touchdown for us.”
Izek Leslie followed with a PAT kick — which was moved back 5 yards following a false start penalty — that put the Chargers ahead.
The Bobcats got the ball back and made it to the Chargers’ 35 with 1:51 remaining.
Michael Koenig lined up in the shotgun and looked for running back Trevor Thomson, who was going deep down the sideline on a wheel route. Koenig overthrew Thomson and the ball landed in the hands of Nicholas Berger for the interception, effectively ending the game.
It was just Koenig’s second drive of the game as quarterback. The sophomore was forced to step in after senior Jaykwon Petitte, who had started the majority of the game, left with an injury in the fourth quarter.
The receiver Koenig was trying to find had troubles of his own.
Thomson was taken out of the game on Summerland’s first drive of the third quarter with what appeared to be a leg injury. He came back early in the fourth quarter but was noticeably working through something.
Thramer believes it’s a hamstring injury and doesn’t know how severe it is.
“We thought we had some good things going with him out there,” Thramer said. “We’ve got to do a better job as coaches finding that second guy.”
Thomson scored the first points of the game on a 48-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second quarter. Riverside tied it up less than a minute later, but Thomson answered right back, this time on a 44-yard score out of the wildcat. Kendrick Schroeder then drove in the conversion.
Injuries and all, Thomson finished with 21 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Riverside scored again on the ensuing drive but missed its conversion, giving Summerland a 14-12 lead with 4:02 to go in the quarter.
On the next drive, the Bobcats got to the Riverside 22 on a 33-yard run by Petitte. However, the Chargers recovered a fumble on the next play.
Five plays later, Riverside had its first lead of the game.
Thramer noticed his defense beginning to struggle in the second quarter when Riverside began to crack down using its speed option.
“We’ve just got to get more physical with them,” he said. “Our corners have got to step up and help on the run a little bit more.”
Summerland got one more play in the first half with the ball at its own 30 and four seconds left. Petitte dropped back and found Alec Schindler, who wove his way through defenders for a touchdown to tie it as time expired.
Neither team did much offensively until late in the fourth quarter, when Riverside got all the way to the Summerland 15. A false start and two incomplete passes gave the Bobcats the ball back and began Koenig’s first drive under center.
Schroeder got it started with a 43-yard jet sweep. Six plays later, Koenig snuck it in to put the Bobcats ahead 26-20.
Despite the loss, Thramer is impressed not only that the Bobcats fought on despite key injuries, but that they were able to pivot from their game plan.
“We were going to run double tight and just run them over and then they made us go into something else,” Thramer said. “I was really proud of how our kids adjusted on the fly.”
Summerland returns home next week for a matchup against the Crofton Warriors.
SUM 0 20 0 6 — 26
RIV 0 20 0 7 — 27
Scoring summary
SECOND QUARTER
SUM: Trevor Thomson 48 run (PAT failed), 11:45.
RIV: Andrew Krick 8 run (PAT failed), 11:02.
SUM: Thomson 44 run (Kendrick Schroeder run), 7:45.
RIV: Klayton Kleffner 11 pass from Drew Carraher (PAT failed), 4:02.
RIV: Carraher 17 run (Jack Molt run), 0:52.
SUM: Alec Schindler 50 pass from Jaykwon Petitte (PAT failed), 0:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
SUM: Michael Koenig 2 run (PAT failed), 4:57.
RIV: Luke Schmeits 41 pass from Carraher (Izek Leslie kick), 3:05.