Summer reading program will be different this year

During the several decades that I have been a librarian, much technology has come along to improve my profession and the service libraries offer. A bit of the “new” technology I have seen come along over the years includes VCRs, DVD players, video cameras, databases, personal computers, laptops, tablets, online library catalogs, Wi-Fi, audio books, ebooks, social media, webinars, digital projectors, cellphones, maker spaces, live-streaming services … my head is beginning to swim!
For me, the biggest changes to my profession during my career have occurred during these last three months due to the coronavirus and the pandemic we are now experiencing. The biggest challenge has been to find efficient ways to continue to serve our customers well during this time of quarantine and social distancing when the library building has not been open to the public.
Well, shout “hallelujah” for modern technology and the resilience and adaptability of the Norfolk Public Library staff. Technology has given us the tools we need to enable us to continue to supply our customers with books, audio books, magazines, music, movies, video games, and board games. We also have been able to provide printing service, conduct book clubs and meetings, do reader’s advisory, give book talks and present mini storytimes. And, at times, we have been a much-needed social contact and sympathetic ear via the telephone for many of our isolated homebound and elderly customers.
Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Norfolk Public Library Summer Reading Program is going virtual this summer. Beginning Monday, May 18, read-to-me’s and readers of all ages may sign up on Norfolk Public Library’s website, www.norfolkne.gov/library. Summer readers who do not have internet access may call the library at 402-844-2100 to sign up. Reading records, contest forms and the program booklet may be printed at home from the library website or picked up by the lockers on the east side of the library during regular library hours.
To stay up-to-date with Norfolk Public Library’s summer services and programming, please check the library website for the latest news and events. While visiting our web page, we encourage you to sign up for our e-newsletter. You can also stay current and enjoy the virtual programming offered this summer by liking Norfolk Public Library on Facebook, joining our NPL-Kids Facebook group or following us on Instagram.
Yes, we are so grateful for the modern technology that makes it possible for us to continue to serve our community, but we truly miss having in-person contact with you. There is no substitute for that. We have worried about many of you during this time of uncertainty and social isolation. We hope that the services we have been able to offer have brought you some comfort, escape and pleasure. Please know this: No stinking virus is ever going to prevent Norfolk Public Library from finding a way to serve you.