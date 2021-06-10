Summer opportunities for artists

The Norfolk Library Foundation has an exciting new opportunity for Northeast Nebraska artists. Their 2021 art project has been launched to further beautify our library space with local art that celebrates the spirit of the Elkhorn Valley.
An open call for artists is ongoing. Artists must be located within Northeast Nebraska. The artwork can be any medium and any style, but it must be wall art. The chosen work will hang on the wall between the NPL meeting rooms. That space is approximately 12 feet by 6.5 feet, and the foundation asks that the artists consider this scale. It need not fill the entire space. The proposed artwork can be a single piece or multiple pieces that interplay with each other; for example, a triptych. The application information does include a photo of the space, but artists should consider visiting it in person to get a feel for the potential placement and lighting.
The only other requirement is that the artwork celebrates the spirit of the Elkhorn Valley. This will be left to the artist’s imagination and can be interpreted broadly. It may focus on the past or present of the Elkhorn Valley. Artists need to submit a sketch or rendering of their proposed piece(s) as part of the application process. The selected artist will receive a stipend of $1,500, and the work will be displayed as part of the library’s permanent collection. The foundation encourages artists of all experience levels to apply. The deadline to submit your proposal is Aug. 16. Further details about the project can be found on the Foundation’s website at https://norfolklibraryfoundation.wordpress.com/ or by stopping in at the library.
You don’t have to be an artist to enjoy two new exhibits appearing in the Norfolk area. The Elkhorn Valley Museum’s newest exhibit is “Strings & Things: A Handcrafted Musical Experience.” The exhibit debuted last weekend with a live performance by an Omaha band. “Strings & Things” features guitars created by luthiers using nontraditional materials such as cigar boxes. A luthier is a maker of stringed instruments, and a traditional luthier work focuses on violins or guitars. The exhibit’s handcrafted creations combine elements of common guitar parts with cigar boxes. The simple yet complex creations use the cigar box as the resonator and generally feature three strings. They can be electric or acoustic. The “Strings & Things” exhibit will feature a special “Pick & Play” area for visitors to have hands-on experience with the instruments.
The Norfolk Arts Center’s newest gallery exhibit features photographer Randy Bacon. His collection, “The Road I Call Home,” is comprised of portraiture of those affected by homelessness. His work challenges viewers’ assumptions about homelessness and chronicles the stories of each subject. The exhibit opened June 3 and will close Aug. 26. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held on Thursday, July 15, from 5-7 p.m. Bacon will be on hand to discuss his work and motivations. The reception is free and open to the public.