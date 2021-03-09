Summer is family time

My favorite season is summer. The most obvious reason being the hot weather. I do not appreciate the chilly weather that the other seasons bring. I prefer to be warm and not have to worry about layering and bringing warm clothes. The season also brings many perks with its warm climate. Such as, no school. While I do enjoy the school year, the time off to spend with my family and friends is essential. My favorite thing to do with my family is sit around a campfire and enjoy the warm beautiful evening under the clear Nebraska sky. I also appreciate the extra time that I can spend with my friends. In the summer we are able to hang outside and go on walks, which is my favorite thing to do.
I also enjoy driving into the country with my friends to watch sunsets. We will just sit in the back of a truck and listen to some country music. Another plus about the season of summer is ice cream. I love ice cream, but my favorite time to eat it is when it is warm outside. Summer is simply my favorite season because of the weather and fellowship it brings.