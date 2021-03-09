My favorite season is summer. The most obvious reason being the hot weather. I do not appreciate the chilly weather that the other seasons bring. I prefer to be warm and not have to worry about layering and bringing warm clothes. The season also brings many perks with its warm climate. Such as, no school. While I do enjoy the school year, the time off to spend with my family and friends is essential. My favorite thing to do with my family is sit around a campfire and enjoy the warm beautiful evening under the clear Nebraska sky. I also appreciate the extra time that I can spend with my friends. In the summer we are able to hang outside and go on walks, which is my favorite thing to do.

I also enjoy driving into the country with my friends to watch sunsets. We will just sit in the back of a truck and listen to some country music. Another plus about the season of summer is ice cream. I love ice cream, but my favorite time to eat it is when it is warm outside. Summer is simply my favorite season because of the weather and fellowship it brings.

Tags

In other news

The best time of the year

The best time of the year

Even though my birthday falls on the first day of spring each year, which should make spring my favorite season, it for some reason isn’t. This is the time of new life as plants begin to grow and everything starts to turn green. Flowers start to bloom and it signals the end of the school yea…

Summer is family time

Summer is family time

My favorite season is summer. The most obvious reason being the hot weather. I do not appreciate the chilly weather that the other seasons bring. I prefer to be warm and not have to worry about layering and bringing warm clothes. The season also brings many perks with its warm climate. Such …

St. Mary's eyes deep tourney run

St. Mary's eyes deep tourney run

Upsets, blowouts and nail-biters fill the air in Lincoln every year. Schools from around the state come to make history and hang up a banner.

Car dealerships stay afloat during pandemic

Car dealerships stay afloat during pandemic

Businesses around Norfolk took a hit throughout 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Those who work in car dealerships thought it was going to be one of the worst in past years, but for many it actually turned out to be all right.