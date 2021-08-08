After an unusually lengthy period of time, Ben Sukup returned to victory lane Saturday night at Off Road Speedway.
The Norfolk driver, who competes in the IMCA Late Models division and had just one previous win at the track this season, said he has been having a difficult time getting his car in sync, but may have found some answers recently.
“It’s a new chassis and it’s a lot stiffer, so it just took us a little while to figure out what this one likes compared to the last one,” Sukup said. “We came out of the box this year with the same package as last year, as far as setup, and it just didn’t like it. It’s too tight, and it wouldn’t turn, so it took me all season to figure out what I could do to make it turn and yet still have drive.”
Even as recently as Friday night, Sukup’s car was still having problems.
“We broke a fuel pump and that has DNF’d me, but before that the car was no good, and I couldn’t figure it out,” Sukup said. “In the driveway today when I was crawling around cleaning stuff, I found a bar that was bent. We had a real fight going with Cory (Dumpert) and Alex (Banks). Me and Alex made contact and it bent something in my rear end that I didn’t know was bent until today. As soon as I bolted on a straight bar, it was back to rock and roll.”
Sukup, who started in the fourth row of the seven-rows of cars, steadily worked his way forward from the outset of the 25-lap “A” feature while Plainview’s Jim Johnson took the early lead.
Finally, with 12 laps remaining, Sukup was positioned on Johnson’s rear bumper. Then, just as the two were catching up to lapped traffic, Sukup used his favorite move--termed a “slide job” in car racing--to dive to the inside and pass Johnson coming out of turn four.
“You can do it as long as you have room to clear them; a couple times I rolled up underneath them in turns three and four, but I knew I wasn’t going to clear them, so I just lifted and let them have their line,” Sukup said. “(A slide job) allows you to do something with the momentum that you have, even when you’re running up the back of somebody.”
Sukup then held off Johnson as the pair finished the final seven laps of the race, while Matt Haase of Norfolk took third place after passing Alex Banks of Newman Grove on the inside of turn two with a handful of laps remaining.
Wyatt Lehman of Norfolk earned his first IMCA Hobby Stocks feature win of the year at Off Road Speedway, successfully navigating a cluster of cars that were in pursuit of O’Neill’s Dustin Jackson who had grabbed the early lead and held it through the first eight laps before Lehman made the pass.
Lance Mielke, also of Norfolk, managed to get by Jackson three laps later to get second, while Jackson took third place.
James Roebuck of Genoa won the IMCA SportMods feature at Off Road Speedway for the fourth time this season and the third time in a row. Roebuck got to the front with seven laps left and cruised to the win, while Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg came from near the back of the 15-car field to edge Cameron Meyer of Pierce for second place with Meyer taking third.
The top three finishers in the IMCA Stock Cars feature were determined by officials following the disqualification of Cameron Wilkinson of Neligh and Jeremy Hoskinson of Norfolk, whose cars did not pass post-race inspection.
Second-place finisher Neligh’s Kyle Wilkinson was designated the feature winner, while Chad Bruns of Wakefield was moved up from third to second-place. Norfolk driver Neil Bruns became the third-place finisher.
Making an appearance at Off Road Speedway Saturday night were the 600cc Winged Microsprint cars, which raced twice--once with wings attached and again later without the wings.
Columbus drivers Keegan and Riley Osantowski went one-two in the Winged feature, with Carson Anderson of Bassett taking third place.
Greg Berry, also of Columbus, won the non-winged feature, while Keegan Osantowski finished just ahead of Riley in the battle for second place.
This Saturday will be the final regular program of racing at Off Road Speedway, which will then finish the racing season with two final race nights--Championship Night on August 21st, including the Lynn Langenberg Memorial and a visit by the 360 Sprint cars, followed by the Bob Haase Memorial night on August 28th.