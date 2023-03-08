LINCOLN — A suffocating defense and a barrage of shots doomed the Howells-Dodge Jaguars on Wednesday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, as they fell to the Johnson-Brock Eagles 56-26 in the Nebraska Class D1 boys state basketball quarterfinals.
“It was quicksand,” coach Kevin Janata said. “Once we started sinking, the more we fought, the deeper we went in.”
Neither team could get going in the early minutes of the game, then Lance Brester scored its first points with a three-pointer with three minutes, 26 seconds left.
Things began to unravel from there.
Johnson-Brock scored the final seven points of the period. A three by Camden Dalinghaus with 31 seconds left was the exclamation point.
Howells-Dodge shot 1-for-11 from the field in the period.
The Eagles went from getting off the ground in the first quarter to soaring in the second. Just 13 seconds in, Sloan Pelican hit the first of three Johnson-Brock threes in a row to begin the period and take a 16-3 lead with 6:39 remaining.
Aandy Dominguez hit the first of two free throws to stop the run. Lleyton Behrends drove for two in response followed by a three from Casen Dalinghaus. Brester hit a three for the Jaguars, but the Eagles ended the half on a 14-0 run, fueled by threes from Brody Koehler and Camden Dalinghaus.
It was enough to put Johnson-Brock ahead 35-7 at halftime. Howells-Dodge was 2-for-23 from the field at that point.
Eagles coach Lucus Dalinghaus felt that once the team got some stops early in the game, it resulted in their well-balanced offense getting going.
“We never know what player’s going to lead us in scoring. Nobody really cares,” he said. “Everybody just picks up for each other and whoever’s got the hot hand goes with it and that’s just what kind of team we are.”
On Wednesday, that leading scorer was Koehler. The freshman came off the bench to score 13 points.
Johnson-Brock got out to an 8-0 run to start the third quarter, then Kellen Fiala answered with a three-pointer that started an 8-0 run for Howells-Dodge. The Eagles then made six free throws to close the third.
Brester made a two to open the fourth, which was Howells-Dodge’s first two-point field goal of the game. Shortly thereafter, both teams pulled their starters.
Johnson-Brock entered the contest allowing just 36.2 points per game. It’s the sixth time this season that one of its opponents has been held to six or fewer points. Janata felt that the Eagles’ physicality was tough to answer.
“It just seemed like anytime we went inside, they were collapsing hard and if we got nudged, we lost the ball,” Janata said. “They were just the team that seemed like they wanted it more tonight.”
Johnson-Brock now moves on to the Class D1 semifinals on Friday at 10:45 at Devaney, where it faces Maywood/Hayes Center.
As for Howells-Dodge, it concludes a season that brought it back to Lincoln for the third straight year and the fourth time in the last five years. For those who will return next year, Janata hopes they can work on one big thing; shooting.
“Our downfall all season’s been zone teams because we just can’t hit shots consistently,” he said. “We’ve got to talk to the guys at the edge of the bench…‘Feel this feeling. Keep this chip on your shoulder’.”
“When we hit the gyms this summer, we’re getting up extra shots,” he added. “Because we've got to be a shooting team in the future.”
Howells-Dodge 3 4 8 11 — 26
Johnson-Brock 7 28 14 7 — 56
HOWELLS-DODGE (20-7): Lance Brester, 3-13 1-2 9; Kellen Fiala, 1-4 0-1 3; Aandy Dominguez, 1-8 1-2 4; Aiden Meyer, 0-5 2-2 2; Rylan Nelson, 0-1 1-2 1; Oscar Dominguez, 1-4 1-2 3 Hunter Luther, 1-1 0-0 2; Max Lange 1-1 0-0 2, Totals, 8-48 6-12 26.
JOHNSON-BROCK (23-4): Sloan Pelican, 2-6 4-6 10; Camden Dalinghaus, 2-7 5-6 11; Chase VanWinkle, 0-1 1-2 1; Brody Koehler, 3-6 4-4 13; Casen Dalinghaus, 2-2 2-3 7; Jalen Behrends, 0-1 1-2 1; Nicholas Parriott, 2-3 1-2 5; Lane Buchmeier, 1-1 1-3 5; Lleyton Behrends; 2-7 1-2 5; Austin Meyer, 0-1 0-0 0; Dalton Knippelmeyer, 0-1 0-0 0; Totals, 14-36 20-30 56.