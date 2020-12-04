Suddenly, time for a fresh start

If you’re reading this, then you’re reading a column I did not think I’d write at this point in my life. But maybe I just didn’t realize it.
I started in the journalism industry before my senior year at East Butler High School and, quite frankly, I had no idea what I got myself into when I walked into The Banner-Press office in David City one day and asked them out of the blue if they had any openings. At that point, I enjoyed writing and sports, and I figured there was a way I could combine the two into something I would like to do with my life.
Fast-forward roughly 17 years, and I can’t believe what’s happened since then.
For one, I never thought I’d get a call back, let alone a meeting with the editor. That turned into spending roughly 14 months there until I left for Wayne State College. I would spend two more stints there, one summer as a freelancer and another summer full time. In between those stints, I also worked for various campus media outlets. Let’s just say that I found what I wanted to do.
Another thing that I never thought would happen? I was actually able to turn that passion into something I could do for a living, at least for a while.
I’ve covered city, school and county board meetings, visited with farmers about new irrigation methods, spent time at court hearings, featured new programs at area schools, taken photos at alumni banquets and even spent a night in jail (don’t worry, it wasn’t for a crime that I committed), all in an effort to better inform readers.
I’ve interviewed the governor, state senators and candidates for local and state elections. I got to interview Nebraska’s football coach — which, for someone who grew up a quarter-mile from one of Tom Osborne’s fishing ponds in southeast Nebraska, was more than just a big deal.
But my passion was sports. And when I got the opportunity seven years ago to move my family to Norfolk to do just that, I was sold faster than you could say “go.”
These past seven years was the best seven years of my life professionally, whether it was being part of an amazing team in the office, being on the sidelines for a championship or building camaraderie during late-night storywriting at the hotel during state tournaments.
But over the past seven years, something changed. I can’t exactly pinpoint it, but I can tell now that I’m a much different person from when we moved here.
For those of you who know me personally, you know that my faith plays a big role in my life. And over the past few years, I’ve believed that God has been calling me to take a new direction in my life. At first, I tried to resist it or drown it out. But that voice was persistent throughout my prayer hours, and the more that I discerned my vocation, that voice kept nudging me, the way my son pokes my shoulder when he knows I’m not listening to him.
It’s not easy to admit it might be time to listen to that conscience, that voice of God inside of each one of us. But that was an admission I needed to make.
As my faith has grown, so has my desire to help out my local church, Sacred Heart Parish. I spoke about my experience in perpetual adoration, spending time weekly praying in front of the altar. I would read Bible passages during Mass. I began volunteering my time and talents to help promote our annual parish festival through fliers and videos.
Little did I know God was laying the groundwork for what’s next.
Today marks my last day full time in the journalism world. I can’t believe I just typed that.
My family and I will still be in Norfolk — and in fact, I’ll be moving just half a block for employment. I will be the development coordinator for Sacred Heart Parish and Norfolk Catholic School, which is a fancy way of saying that I will take on a big role in leading the fundraising efforts for the parish and school. I’ll still have the chance to utilize my media talents in marketing and communications, but a major part of what I do will be working with various committees and administering the parish and school’s plan to ensure it will have the resources necessary to maintain and grow for the future.
I’ll still cover games periodically. That was one condition I desired when I was offered this position and, thankfully, both parties obliged.
My passion for covering high school sports is still there, but gone is my passion for “the turnaround” as we call it — working a late night covering a game and then having to be in the office early the next morning, sometimes with less than four hours of sleep. I can vividly remember having a two-hour drive home from covering a game and then having to be at the office before 6 a.m. the next day. That grind wears on a person after a while.
This decision was also made in consideration of the sacrifices my family has made for me to chase my dream of being a sports writer.
For one, I could see how much everything wore on my wife and son. It’s not easy to raise a child with a husband who’s periodically out of the house before anyone else wakes, and at the same time said husband is out of the house until well after everyone else is either in bed or asleep on the couch. She deserves the world for everything she’s put up with over the years. And my son is now old enough to feel the absence when his dad is out of the picture for a few days during state basketball.
This decision also gives me the chance to leave on my own terms. That’s not something insignificant. Even here in Norfolk, that has not always happened. The way I look at it, if I was going to make a career change, I’d rather do it now on my own terms rather than potentially be forced to face that same decision later on in my life.
Don’t get me wrong. This was an incredibly difficult decision. But looking back, I would not have wanted it any other way.
I can’t end this without a few notes of gratitude.
— Larry Peirce was the editor of The Banner-Press when I walked into the journalism industry in 2003. I lost track of how many lessons I learned in his office, whether it be writing in an “inverted pyramid” style or finding unique angles to take photos. He, along with sports editor Kreig Ritter, lit the spark inside of me that journalism really was something I would enjoy doing.
— Max McElwain was the adviser of The Wayne Stater while I was at Wayne State College. Although we had many debates about Iowa and Nebraska football, there was a certain respect I always had for him as a writer. Also a special shout-out to Mike Marek and Maureen Carrigg, who were the advisers of the radio and TV stations, respectively. Mike helped me hone my spoken craft, and although I never got to do much with TV work, Maureen was one of those people who went out of her way to help any of her students.
— Cody Gerlach and I worked together at the Clay County News in south-central Nebraska once upon a time, and now he and his family own several weekly papers near the McCook area. We built a friendship traveling together to games in that old Mitsubishi, and I learned quickly how colleagues could become best friends.
— If what I learned at Wayne State earned me a bachelor’s degree, then what Laurie Pfeifer taught me at the Aurora News-Register was like earning a master’s. I still remember how much my stories bled red ink thanks to her and how much that motivated me to become a better writer. I’d also be remiss not to mention Kurt and Paula Johnson, the co-publishers who took a chance on me five months after I graduated college. In my 5½ years there, I can’t begin to express how much I grew as a writer and a person.
— And then there’s my time here in Norfolk. Kent Warneke and Tim Pearson were always quick to point out any mistakes and make me a better writer. Jerry Guenther and Jay Prauner were not afraid to give me constructive criticism to help me grow as a writer and a person, which early on, I probably didn’t take as well as I should have. Tom Behmer and Paul Hughes have been amazing colleagues to work with. Kathryn Harris is the reason the “Time Out With Nick” videos have turned out so well in recent years. Ashley Gracey does a super job with our social media work behind the scenes. Dennis Meyer and Kelli Ganskow are the reason our graphic-design projects have turned out so well. Sheryl Schmeckpeper was one of those people who had a wealth of institutional knowledge that can be so valuable. There are a lot of young folks, too, like Cole Bauer, Lauren Wagner, Ron Petersen and Austin Svehla, who are blossoming as writers. There are other folks behind the scenes, too, like Angela Henery and Myranda Nerud, who have made a big impact in the newsroom also. I’m going to miss working with all of them.
Sometimes, you have to listen to the voice of God in your life. You never know where it may lead you.