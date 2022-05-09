No track? No problem for Andrea Sucha.
The Niobrara/Verdigre senior heads into the postseason excelling once again despite the limitations of competing for a team that doesn’t have a physical track on which to practice.
Sucha — the defending Class D high jump state champion — is coming off a strong performance at last week’s Niobrara Valley Conference meet.
She won the high jump and triple jump and placed second in the 100-meter hurdles and long jump. Her long jump silver was earned while she was competing in that event for the first time since her freshman year.
Sucha is excited to see what the Cougars can accomplish at Thursday’s Class D, District 4 meet hosted by Plainview.
“We’re practicing really hard-core, getting everything in,” she said. “We don’t have a track, so we’ve been working with what we’ve got. Our coaches work really well with that. We put in some extra hours after practices, too. I do some things I do have home sometimes.”
Sucha said not having a track isn’t as big of a disadvantage as people might assume.
“We go to Creighton’s track occasionally to do runoffs and jumpoffs, make sure everything is going well,” she said. “We have such great athletes on the team they do well even if we don’t have a track.”
Sucha certainly is doing well.
Last May, she won state gold in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 1 inch after nine competitors had successfully jumped over the bar at 4-11.
She’s gone even higher this spring. Sucha had cleared an area-leading 5-5, and she has also won at 5-4 in two of her other most recent competitions.
“Last year my best was 5-1, and that was at state,” Sucha said. “This year I’ve kept up with the 5-2 range up to 5-4. I’m really happy that I’m consistent with that area.
“I’ve been lifting weights and working hard. I got some more muscle on me, and I worked on my technique quite a bit.”
She won the high jump at the Norfolk Classic, becoming just one of four girls event winners crowned before lightning forced the rest of the meet to be canceled.
“I felt really bad that some people didn’t get to compete,” Sucha said. “I had two events there, and I was really happy that I got one in.
“Winning it meant everything. I just love track. It’s one of my favorite things in the world. I’m very passionate about it, and I was happy to be competing with girls at that level. I felt very honored.”
When it comes to her track and field events, Sucha doesn’t hesitate to name her top choice.
“High jump is definitely my favorite,” she said. “The rest are kind of tied. I move around. I tried long jump (at the Niobrara Valley Conference meet) for the first time since I was a freshman. That’s the one that moves around. I’ve tried the 200.
“The rest like the 100-meter hurdles, high jump and triple jump all stay the same.”
Sucha is eighth in the area in the triple jump, an event that she fell one spot short of placing in at last year’s state meet.
She showed her talents by coming within 4 inches of moving onto the area long jump chart while competing for the first time in three years at the NVC meet.
“When I was a freshman, I did 13-foot at the most,” she said. “(At conference) I did 15-11.75.”
The Mount Marty track and field recruit is hoping to continue to do her best in the high jump in her final two meets as a Niobrara/Verdigre athlete.
“I’m hoping to start getting 5-5 again,” she said. “I hit it once and I haven’t hit it again. I’d like to do that.”
Cheatum’s challenge
A conversation that Summerland coach Shannon Schumacher held with Hadley Cheatum during the offseason paid off for both the junior and the Bobcats.
“My coach asked me before track started this year, ‘Do you want to try 300 hurdles?’ ” she said. “I had no idea. I’d never done hurdles before at all. So I said, ‘Sure.’
“Then on (April 23) he asked me if I wanted to do the 100 hurdles. I did that (at the Summerland Invitational and Niobrara Valley Conference meet), and now I’m a hurdler officially.”
And a pretty good one, too.
Cheatum won both hurdles events — along with the 400 and 800 — at last week’s Niobrara Valley Conference meet.
She is among the area leaders in all four, making her the only girl to be listed this week in that many individual events.
What makes Cheatum’s combination of events so challenging is the timing. The 800 and 300 hurdles are back-to-back at most meets before the state competition.
“It’s definitely, definitely a tough day,” Cheatum said. “But we’ve been working on my stamina and my endurance so when I can get done running my 800, I can recover and get back up to run the 300 hurdles. We’ve been working on handling that a lot in practices.”
While a rare combination, Cheatum wasn’t the only area girl to sweep a conference title in the 800 and 300 hurdles last week. Wakefield’s Jordan Metzler did the same at the Louis & Clark Conference meet.
After doing so well in all four events in the NVC meet at West Holt’s Roger Brink Track and Field Complex, Cheatum returns to Atkinson for Thursday’s Class C, District 5 meet.
The question is will she try to do it again?
“My goals for districts are, if I decide to compete in all four events, I’m hoping to go (to the state meet) in all four,” she said. “I want to hit a good 800 time so I can get into the fast heat at state. At state I’ll just go from there. I hope to medal again. Last year I got a medal in the 400 but didn’t medal in the 800. I’m hoping for a few medals this time.”
Cheatum is third in the area in the 800 with a 2:26.56 set at Summerland’s home invite. She would like to get to 2:25 for districts to try to get into that fast heat at state.
She placed fourth in the 400 last year in Omaha.
Crunch time
The postseason has arrived with a slightly different schedule.
Classes A and B will hold their district meets on Tuesday with their state competition going on next Wednesday and Thursday, May 18-19, at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Classes C and D district meets are this Thursday with state on Friday and Saturday, May 20-21.
Here are the districts that involve area teams:
CLASS A
Top four in each individual event qualify for state and top three relay teams
A-4 at Lincoln High: Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha Benson and Omaha Marian.
CLASS B
Top three in each individual event qualify for state and top two relay teams
B-4 at Pawnee Park, Columbus: Arlington, Blair, Boone Central, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, O'Neill, Pierce, Schuyler, South Sioux City, Wayne and West Point-Beemer.
CLASS C
Top two in each individual event qualify for state and top relay team
C-2 at David City: Aquinas Catholic, Archbishop Bergan, Bishop Neumann, Cornerstone Christian, David City, Louisville, North Bend Central, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Omaha Christian Academy and Yutan.
C-3 at Oakland-Craig: BRLD, Clarkson/Leigh, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Howells-Dodge, Logan View, Madison, Oakland-Craig, Stanton, Tekamah-Herman and Wisner-Pilger.
C-4 at Hartington Community Complex: Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Hartington-Newcastle, Homer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Omaha Nation, Ponca, Tri County Northeast, Wakefield and Winnebago.
C-5 at Atkinson: Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Elkhorn Valley, Lutheran High Northeast, Norfolk Catholic, North Central, Summerland, Valentine and West Holt.
C-6 at Centura: Arcadia/Loup City, Centura, Cross County,Grand Island Central Catholic, Heartland, Nebraska Christian, Ord, Ravenna, Shelby-Rising City and Twin River.
CLASS D
Top two in each individual event qualify for state and top relay team
D-2 at Osceola: Cedar Bluffs, East Butler, Fullerton, Hampton, High Plains, McCool Junction, Mead, Nebraska Lutheran, Osceola, St. Edward, Weeping Water.
D-3 at Humphrey: Bloomfield, Humphrey St. Francis, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Osmond, Pender, Randolph, Scribner-Snyder, Walthill, Wausa, Winside and Wynot.
D-4 at Plainview: Boyd County, CWC, Cody-Kilgore, Creighton, Elgin Public/Pope John, Neligh-Oakdale, Niobrara/Verdigre, Plainview, Santee, O'Neill St. Mary's and Stuart.
Area girls season chart
Listed below are the top eight girls outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
High Jump
Sue Lind, Albion, 1980 5-11
1. Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre 5-5
2. Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic 5-4
3. Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 5-3
4. Tali Erwin, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 5-2
Kailee Kellum, Valentine 5-2
Katelyn Kratz, West Holt 5-2
Makenzi Mutum, Elkhorn Valley 5-2
8. Adalia McWilliams, Norfolk 5-1
Triple Jump
Renee Brummels, Battle Creek, 2021 39-9¾
1. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 35-9½
2. Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 35-9
3. Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast 34-11
4. Sydney Kuchar, Battle Creek 34-5
5. Abbie Kromarek, Plainview 34-4¼
6. Kennedy Settje, Clarskon/Leigh 34-4
7. Eden Raymond, Ainsworth 34-2½
8. Andrea Sucha, Niobrara/Verdigre 34-2
DISCUS
Amy Paulsen, Oakland-Craig, 1990 160-0
1. Jozy Piper, Pierce 142-1
2. Elly Piper, Pierce 137-9
3. Cailey Stout, Scribner-Snyder 133-5
4. Sasha Perrin, Howells-Dodge 131-2
5. Taylor Alexander, Wausa 129-10
6. Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth 122-7
7. Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer 120-9
8. Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 118-9
Shot Put
Jenny Svoboda, Howells, 2005 49-6
1. Elly Piper, Pierce.. ...............44-9
2. Jozy Piper, Pierce 44-3
3. Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF 41-0
4. Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth 40-8
5. Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer 39-5.75
6. Sasha Perrin, Howells-Dodge 39-5
7. Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne 39-0½
8. Meg Anderson, West Point-Beemer 38-10
Long Jump
Bethany DeLong, Laurel-Concord, 2009 19-5
1. Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast 18-2
2. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 17-4½
3. Kailee Kellum, Valentine 17-0
Paytyn Taake, Battle Creek 17-0
5. Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s 16-7½
6. Gina Wragge, Pierce 16-5¾
7. Addi Taake, Battle Creek 16-5
8. Kendra Petersen, Lutheran High Northeast 16-4
Pole Vault
Mikayla Marvin, O’Neill, 2017 11-5
1. Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill 10-6
Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 10-6
3. Brooklyn Buell, North Central 10-0
Jayden Jordan, Crofton 10-0
Madison Knudsen, Stanton 10-0
Leann Miller, Norfolk 10-0
7. Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 9-6
8. Makinley Cadwallader, West Holt 9-0
Maia Flynn, Ainsworth 9-0
Natalie Knapp, North Bend Central 9-0
Becca McGinley, Valentine 9-0
100
Rita Kitchens, O’Neill, 1998 11.80
1. Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill 12.53
2. Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger 12.64
3. Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield 12.65
4. Tacey From, Valentine 12.93
5. Tanyn Larson, Clarkson/Leigh 12.94
6. Ashlyn Krohn, Boone Central 13.04
Mara Ranslem, Boone Central 13.04
8. Abbygail Davis, West Holt 13.07
200
Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 24.40
MacKenzie Brandl, Stanton, 2017
1. Zelie Sorensen, O’Neill 26.03
2. Tacey From, Valentine 26.31
3. Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26.76
4. Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield 26.86
5. Mara Ranslem, Boone Central 27.04
6. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 27.07
7. Presley Heiss, O’Neill 27.14
Bethany Kaup, Pierce 27.14
400
Chrystall DeNaeyer, Valentine, 1991 56.80
1. Laney Kathol, Hartington Cedar Catholic 58.13
2. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 1:00.03
3. Tacey From, Valentine 1:00.30
4. Jocelyn Skoda, Guardian Angels CC 1:00.71
5. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 1:01.42
6. Ainsley Galyen, West Holt 1:01.45
7. Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 1:01.89
8. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 1:02.34
800
Denise Koziol, Norfolk, 1995 2:14.73
1. Laney Kathol, Hartington CC 2:17.91
2. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 2:25.44
3. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 2:26.56
4. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 2:27.15
5. Callie Arnold, Pierce 2:27.96
6. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 2:28.17
7. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 2:28.99
8. Jocelyn Hightree, Homer 2:29.74
1,600
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 4:59.78
1. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 5:19.3
2. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce 5:28.6
3. Callie Arnold, Pierce 5:35.00
4. Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig 5:40.05
5. Kenzie Mosel, Elkhorn Valley 5:45.03
6. Jessica Opfer, Hartington-Newcastle 5:47.7
7. Jala Krusemark, Wayne 5:47.86
8. Molly Meier, Norfolk 5:48.89
3,200
Karlene Erickson, Bartlett Wheeler Central, 1982 10:19.00
1. Jordyn Arens, Crofton 11:28.52
2. Alexus Sindelar, Pierce 12:11.77
3. Darla Nelson, Wausa 12:16.03
4. Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 12:23.22
5. Jala Krusemark, Wayne 12:23.54
6. Anna Stricklin, Humphrey St. Francis 12:31.24
7. Jessica Opfer, Hartington-Newcastle 12:36.76
8. Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth 12:38.01
100 High Hurdles
Sarah Peters, Pierce, 2004 14.50
1. Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 15.44
2. Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central 15.77
3. Mya Zohner, Battle Creek 15.84
4. Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh 15.91
5. Becca McGinley, Valentine 15.94
Maddie Oltmanns, Battle Creek 15.94
7. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 16.26
8. Eva Hartzell, Norfolk Catholic 16.34
300 Low Hurdles
Ashleigh Carr, Oakland-Craig, 2015 43.29
1. Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger 46.66
2. Jordan Metzler, Wakefield 47.53
3. Ellie Tramp, Crofton 47.64
4. Hadley Cheatum, Summerland 47.85
5. Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer 47.86
6. Abrielle Nelson, Wausa 48.56
7. Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield 49.45
8. Maddie Oltmanns, Battle Creek 49.54
4x100
Pierce (Miller, Bretschneider, Spatz, Retzlaff), 1999 49.33
1. Boone Central 51.11
(KayLee Miller, Ashlyn Krohn, Mara Ranslem, Penelope Dozler)
2. Norfolk Catholic 51.54
3. O’Neill 51.74
4. Norfolk 52.01
5. Wisner-Pilger 52.17
6. West Holt 52.32
7. Hartington Cedar Catholic 52.44
8. North Bend Central 52.49
Valentine 52.49
4x400
Norfolk (Dover, Johnson, Bradley, Williams), 2013 4:00.39
1. Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:09.34
(Faith Christensen, Lauren Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath, Laney Kathol)
2. North Bend Central 4:16.66
3. Wisner-Pilger 4:16.86
4. Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4:18.51
5. Pierce 4:18.3
6. Wynot 4:19.17
7. Norfolk Catholic 4:20.0
8. Valentine 4:20.40
4x800
Crofton (Arens, Arens, Riesberg, Wragge), 2013 9:37.35
1. Pierce 9:59.16
(Payten Simmons, Callie Arnold, Morgan Moeller, Alexus Sindelar)
2. Wayne 10:05.97
3. Humphrey St. Francis 10:09.49
4. Norfolk 10:12.00
5. Hartington Cedar Catholic 10:15.43
6. O’Neill St. Mary’s 10:15.51
7. Crofton 10:21.54
8. North Bend Central 10:27.34
Coaches, if you have an athlete or athletes who should be on these charts, email dmiller@norfolkdailynews.com.