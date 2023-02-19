OMAHA – Fittingly, Battle Creek’s first female wrestler became its first girls state tournament champion on Saturday.
Afftynn Stusse capped off an undefeated season by pinning South Sioux City’s Madelynn Bohnet 22 seconds into the third period of the 105-pound championship match at the CHI Health Center.
With the gold medal, Stusse helped solidify the foundation of a program in which she was the inaugural member.
“I was the first girl wrestler (at Battle Creek), and to go from one girl to having the program up to 14 this year, it’s just been awesome to watch it grow,” the 39-0 senior said. “It’s just great with all my coaches and all my teammates. It’s an amazing atmosphere, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Stusse also wouldn’t trade how her abbreviated high school wrestling career ended.
She missed out on an opportunity to compete in last year’s first Nebraska School Activities Association sanction girls wrestling season. She was sidelined by blood clots that at first looked likely to end her athletic career.
But Stusse’s health made a comeback, and that opened the door for her to get one shot at winning a state title.
“To be able to be out there and wrestle on the big stage, this is a dream come true,” Stusse said. “I’m so happy.”
Stusse got a takedown of Bohnet in the first period and extended her lead to 5-0 in the second. She wasted no time in the third to finish her high school career in style.
“In my head, right before (the pin) I was thinking come on, come on, come on,” she said. “Then I was just overcome with joy. I was so excited.”
Stusse said her senior season couldn’t have gone any better.
“Everything was awesome from having a practice partner like Ella Reeves…and working out hard every day in practice,” she said. “I have great coaches and siblings. I’m just so grateful.”
Stusse said those elements helped her go undefeated and avoid that one bad match or that one costly mistake.
“I watch a bunch of films and work with my coaches, grind day in and day out,” said Stusse, who plans on wrestling in college. “I had one goal and one mindset. I’ve wanted to win it so bad, and now I’m here.”
The area’s other four girls finalists returned home with silver medals.
That included Reeves, who lost to Bennington’s undefeated Maycee Peacher by technical fall 16-0 in 5:31 in the 110 final.
Stanton junior Corah Linnaus was decision by Yutan’s two-time champion Aubrie Pehrson 13-2 at 120.
Crofton/Bloomfield sophomore Annabelle Poppe got pinned by Wahoo’s undefeated Kaylee Ricketts in 2:39 at 170.
Fairbury’s Makena Schramm denied West Point-Beemer’s Claire Paasch a second state title by winning 4-1 to finish 39-0.
Paasch nearly had Schramm turned a couple of times while trailing 2-1 in the second period, but ultimately Schramm improved to 4-0 this year against Paasch – the only four losses suffered by the Cadet senior.
Other area medalists were:
Third place: Leynn Luna, Boone Central (110); Jolyn Pozehl, Ainsworth (115); Madisen Petersen, Crofton/Bloomfield (125); Madison Davis, West Holt (135) and Autumn Hoppe, West Holt (235).
Fourth place: Kristen Schellenberg, Scribner-Snyder (140).
Fifth place: Nattlie Hull, Scribner-Snyder (100); Cadence Wood, Boone Central (105); Jaycee Bruns, Wayne (125); Isabelle Kuehler, Pierce (140) and Rylie Arens, Crofton/Bloomfield (145).
Sixth place: Mishayla Slaymaker, Boone Central (100); Emily Hull, Scribner-Snyder (105); Maggie Painter, Pierce (125) and Avani Wilkie, Winnebago (140).