After months of construction and waiting, many students and staff at St. John Lutheran School received a fresh start.
The Battle Creek school just completed a $1.2 million expansion project, which opened for the first time for K-8 students on Monday, allowing them to move from makeshift classrooms to a new space for learning.
“Everybody was on cloud nine,” said Nicholas Onnen, St. John principal. “There’s a lot of excitement, and it was a fun day to finally see everybody in one roof and in nice spaces.”
Classes no longer have to be held in the library, principal’s office or in a 50-year-old modular building that sat outside the school.
Students spent the last hour of their day on Nov. 20 carrying their desks and supplies to the new wing. Teachers took off the few days before Thanksgiving to also make the move and decorate their rooms.
The remodel included four new fifth through eighth grade classrooms, allowing the school to utilize the old space to create a conference room and make more space for the child care center.
While COVID-19 and shipping delays did stall the project for a few months, teachers were overjoyed to finally move into the new, larger classrooms.
“Teachers are extremely excited for their rooms — it's been a long time coming,” Onnen said. “They would check in with me almost daily asking how much longer it was going to be.”
St. John has remodeled several times to accommodate its growing student enrollment.
The school’s numbers have been steadily growing since its lowest enrollment of 87 students in 2011. This year, there are 130 students, with another 28 in preschool, and it’s the first time grades aren’t combined.
Onnen said almost 50% of funding has been raised for the $1.2 million project.
It’s been hard to host in-person fundraisers because of the pandemic, but the school is planning to host a capital campaign event, called Building Foundations of Faith, on Jan. 9-10. It includes a tour of the new expansion and refreshments.
Overall, Onnen said school — still operating face-to-face — has gone as well as it could and St. John has even hired several new teachers this year.
“Students, their families and parents have been exceptionally supportive. Whatever it takes to keep kids on-site, we will do it,” Onnen said. “We are excited to be moving forward. COVID brings challenges on its own, and adding a building project and several new staff members, it has required a lot of flexibility. Our teachers have been rock stars.”