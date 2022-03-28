Filing taxes comes around every year, and it’s nobody's favorite time. Each individual's income will determine how much money is paid in taxes. People pay 10% on every dollar earned between $0 and $10,275 this year. The percentage rises to 37% on every dollar earned above $539,900. The percentages rise as the income increases.
Taxes are something that nobody really looks forward to. They are due Monday, April 18, this year. I’ve never had to file my own taxes, so I’m not sure how to do it. I’m taking a personal finance class, so I assume we will be learning about taxes soon.
I don't think students my age necessarily need to know how to do taxes. Most students don’t earn enough money to have to file taxes anyway. If they do earn that much, then they will have to learn, or their parents will do it for them. If students my age want to know how to file taxes, they can ask their parents to teach them.
However, I do think it’s important for students my age to learn about financial responsibility. Understanding how money works beyond dollars and cents is an important life lesson for all students to learn and know going into college. Learning how to manage money and save for unexpected happenings is an important skill for everyone to have in their back pocket.