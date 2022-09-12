Students hope to express themselves through 20 Below

Hello, my name is Addison Sporleder, and I am a senior this year at Pierce Junior/Senior High School. I am involved in journalism, FCCLA and the National Honor Society at my school. Outside of school, I am involved with Hands For Christ and youth group. I also work part time at Subway in town.

I enjoy writing because it gives me the opportunity to express myself in a creative and fun way. Writing also increases my communication skills, which is important for me in my school, work and extracurricular activities.

I don’t have a preference on what I like to write about. New topics are always fun to explore. Writing for 20 Below can give an insight into what I would like to continue my education in: Journalism or media. Along with that, it gives me exposure to a newspaper, which is published daily. I’m excited to share my opinions and views on a variety of topics. I’m also excited to see what other high schoolers have to share with 20 Below as well.

