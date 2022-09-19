Student’s love for writing started at local newspaper

My name is Faith King, and I am a senior at Summerland Public School. My love for writing has been a fairly short one, starting when I was a measly 16 years old. Writing about my thoughts has allowed me to express my feelings in a lyrical way and connect to my words; much like Emily Bronte to Jane Eyre, and Jane Austen to Elizabeth Bennet.
Our voices are more important than ever, as Generation Z is the future of our country. We are the future voters, leaders and important figures in the world. I am loud, bold and confident in what I believe — helping others to discover their own voice.
My love of writing was discovered when I started writing for the Summerland Advocate–Messenger newspaper under my publisher, LuAnn Schindler. Writing stories about the issues and news facing our community helped me to learn that words say 1,000 times more than our voices can, especially those who express their feelings in their writing. I am one of those people as I enjoy expressing my inner thoughts into a format that lets others learn how important their thoughts are.
I believe there is no better way to express your rebellion and independent ideas than to write them out. Not only can you express views through opinion columns but through poetry. As Alice Walker once said, “Poetry is the lifeblood of rebellion, revolution and the raising of consciousness.” There is no better way to express my joy of writing than in poetry, opinion columns and public knowledge articles.
Through fine arts and organizations, I am able to channel my voice. As the president of my SkillsUSA chapter, a member of Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, one act, speech and Congressman Adrian Smith’s Youth Advisory Council, I lead by example and encourage others to stand up for their views.
I hope that 20 Below will help me raise awareness about using your voice — no matter your age, race or economic status. Every voice is important and ever so more in the current political climate of the United States. As the great Malala Yousafzai once said, “When the world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.”
Thank you to Norfolk Daily News for giving me the opportunity to write for an amazing newspaper, spreading my voice to a wide range of readers across Nebraska. If I inspire even one person to voice their view, I know that I made a difference in the world.