Student reflects on statewide drought

Nebraska has recently been hit by a statewide drought. Most of the state, but especially Northeast Nebraska, has experienced little to no precipitation within the past couple of months. Records are being broken as the days without rainfall continue. This drought, however, should not come as a complete surprise.
Lack of precipitation is a common side effect of climate change. It is no secret that the climate throughout the planet has been changing throughout the past couple of decades. Summers now seem to only get hotter, while winters are starting to feel colder. As society continues to advance, pollution continues to increase as well. Pollution is made by the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. This emission is the leading cause of this unfortunate chain of events.
While there is no sure way to avoid drought, there are things we can do to lower the severity.
Initially, we can start by recognizing the primary cause of droughts: Climate change. This can be addressed by being more considerate of everyday choices. According to the United Nations’ Act Now campaign, renewable energy and overall limiting the use of fossil fuels are easy ways to start making a difference. Another way we can limit the damage is by lowering the amount of water used during a drought. Simply showering for a couple of minutes less than the regular amount can make a big impact.
Lastly, it is important to be knowledgeable about the harsh effects of droughts. Crops, along with animals, can die due to the lack of water. If the length of a drought is long enough, this could cause irreversible effects on these crops and animals. By knowing the direct consequences of drought, we can be more mindful of our everyday actions and limit the damage done to our environment.