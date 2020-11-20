Imagine that Norfolk had new plazas, housing, parks, entertainment options, shops and markets or a brewery instead of abandoned and decaying industrial sites.
That's exactly what a group of Kansas State University students did.
The students presented their ideas for redeveloping sites at Omaha Avenue and Highway 275 on Wednesday night, and the stockyard and former Tyson plant on Thursday night.
The theme of the projects was to transform Norfolk’s brownfields into sites that provide needed amenities to the city, such as housing, recreation and retail locations.
Brownfields are locations that are underdeveloped because of real or perceived environmental problems. These often include old factories or abandoned gas stations.
“There’s a lot of unutilized space there that we need to utilize,” said Mayor Josh Moenning.
The students conducted a virtual survey earlier in the year of the sites, as the pandemic prevented them from traveling to Norfolk.
The ideas the students brainstormed were diverse, creative and, in some cases, likely impractical.
Many recurring ideas were splash pools, lakes, parks or campgrounds, market spaces, restaurants and breweries and theaters and amphitheaters.
Some of the more extravagant ideas included a Ferris wheel and a manmade hill that could be used for runners and joggers in the warm months and for sledding in the winter.
Other ideas included adding solar panels to reflect the areas growing renewable energy industry and parks or playgrounds that reflect the different regions and ecosystems of Nebraska.
THERE ARE no firm plans to implement any of the ideas at the moment, said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
“This is the creation of a stockpile of ideas. That’s where you start,” he said. “I think it’ll be a process. It’s not like there’s a shelf life on any of these ideas.”
The ideas could be valuable to the city. Having plans or models already developed may be helpful when it comes to getting grants, said Candace Schmidt, Norfolk communications manager.
Normally, the work the students put in would cost the city thousands or tens of thousands of dollars, Moenning said. But the students did it for free.
“I think we want to encourage this kind of partnership moving forward,” he said.