My plans after graduation are to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I am going to major in accounting and minor in agribusiness.
I am excited to move to Lincoln and room with one of my best friends. It will be a great experience! While I’m in college, I hope to get an internship of some kind. I may get my CPA certification, but I am unsure of that at this point.
I am intrigued by what next fall will look like, but I know I will have lots of fun, meet new people and have some great experiences down in Lincoln!