As the end of the school year is winding down really fast, I am starting the next chapter of my life.
Once I graduate, it is time to move on to college and start studying there. After high school, I am planning on attending Wayne State College in the fall. There I will be double majoring in construction management and agribusiness.
I have always had an interest in these two things and would like to further my education in both of these pathways. With the number of college credits that I have already completed, I should be able to double major and get a degree in both of these fields.
While attending college, I plan to come back home on weekends and on breaks to work and visit my family and friends.
After college, I would like to move back to the Leigh area and find a job in the area. I know that majoring in agribusiness and construction management will allow me to move back to the area and pursue my passion where I grew up.