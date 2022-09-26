Student overcomes stress of writing

My name is Layla Hernandez, and I am currently a senior at Norfolk Senior High. Oddly enough, writing has not always been something I am fond of. To this day, I can still vividly recall the stress that would rush through my body as I saw the word “essay” under the “today” section of my second-grade teacher’s smudged whiteboard. To many students, this was just another typical word, but to me, it meant much more.
While many second graders were scared of heights, sharks or of the dark, my biggest fear was writing. It wasn’t the writing itself that I particularly disliked, but rather it was the red marks that would overfill my paper upon return from the teacher.
These marks weren’t accidental, but rather they were a consequence of my flawed English. I wasn’t used to talking in a language that wasn’t used at home, and much less writing in it. This unfavorable combination would inevitably cause my papers to overcrowd with misspellings and other grammatical errors.
Surely enough, my errors were always met with marks from the teacher’s infamous red pen. Lines and Xs representing suggestions would often bombard my paper, creating what seemed like a pattern that would then completely overlap my original writing. These marks made my original words no longer legible, making me feel both metaphorically and physically silenced. The copious amounts of red ink on my papers made me question whether what I had to write was of importance. It seemed as if no one could ever seem to comprehend my words, therefore, it was difficult finding a reason to write them. This daunting feeling shaped the way in which I approached writing. It made me recognize that the only way to improve my communication skills was to continuously fail and try again until I was satisfied with the way I connected with others.
Now, while I know I am nowhere near perfect at communicating, and much less at writing, I know I have done a respectable job at voicing concern for issues I care about through my combination of words. I am at a point in which I no longer feel silenced by feedback of my words, but rather empowered to improve the way in which I communicate.
Writing is an outlet that allows me to connect my thoughts and ideas with those around me, which is why I enjoy writing about issues that affect me and those I care for. I am looking forward to further connecting with more people in my community through writing with 20 Below.