As of recently, student misbehavior has been on the rise in Omaha Public Schools, according to an article in the Omaha World-Herald.
Although this might be true for OPS, this is not the trend that I am seeing in my school. Leigh has always been a calm and relaxed environment. Because Leigh is such a small town, everyone gets along and everyone has respect for each other. There are things that come up every once in a while, but those are going to happen at every school. There is going to be student misbehavior that occurs at every school, no matter where you go.
Leigh has always been a place where everyone knows each other and everyone gets along. Being such a small town, everybody knows who everyone else is. Students are able to develop great relationships with other students and their teachers. Everyone at Leigh has respect for their peers, teachers and the school building.