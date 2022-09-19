My name is Tania Vitales-Kadlec, and I am a senior at Norfolk Senior High School.
As a child, I was never a huge reader. I found reading to be quite tedious. It makes sense then that I also hated writing. Spelling and grammar rules cluttered my head and frustrated me. I was unable to fully express what I wanted through words when I was trying to remember that “i” goes before “e” except after “c.”
It wasn’t until I joined the debate team at my school that I realized how enjoyable reading and writing was, and I discovered their importance. Most individuals would think that spending hours researching subjects like cryptocurrency regulation or the benefits of organic agriculture would be boring, and at times it can be, but through research I realized that there are always two sides to every argument. Reading various news articles and writing my own debate cases showed me that writing had the ability to shape opinions and move people to action.
In the past, writing was a chore, but now I look at writing through a new lens and I love it. I’m looking forward to 20 Below because it will give me an opportunity to look into a variety of different topics from all angles and maybe even inform other individuals on topics they’ve never thought about before.