WAYNE — Students, families and Wayne State College faculty packed the Majestic Theater in downtown Wayne on Tuesday night for the premiers of two student short films, “Love Sick” and “The Offer.”
Both films were 100 percent written, produced, directed, cast, filmed and edited by Wayne State students with Hot Attic Films.
“Our films go through a really rigorous competition process,” the college’s film adviser Dr. Mike White said. “It is very competitive in electronic media. The students have to pitch a script and we’ve had as many as 22 and we only pick one or two.”
Once the scripts were chosen, the producing and directing teams were selected by the writers of each script. The producers and directors then assembled a cast, cinematographers, colorists and sound engineers to create the films
“Love Sick” was written by Andrew Suiter, produced by Mark Albers and directed by Kate Lundahl. The genre was a psychological thriller, with lead roles played by Blake Hilkemeier (Jason) and Madilyn Smith (Natalie). Nathan Reiland-Smith (Aaron) and Lisa Dohmen (April) completed the cast.
“It (the premiere) was really cool,” Hilkemeier said. “I did a lot of acting in high school with one acts and the all-school play, and one of my dreams was to see myself on a big screen. So, it was honestly amazing to see everything come together as well as it did.”
Originally, Suiter’s intention was to orchestrate a 10-episode series, but once the opportunity came to submit scripts, he made the decision to condense “Love Sick” into a 10-minute short film to make it eligible for submission in regional film festivals.
“I compiled it so that it would be better in a shorter format,” Suiter said. “I was thinking about a fatal attraction type of thing, and that it would be interesting if they (Jason and Natalie) were dating.”
“The Offer” is a 17-minute romance written and produced by Shelby Hagerdon and directed by Ally Boyd. Hagerdon played the lead as “Liz” with Jack Osnes as “Drew.” Emily Hackett played “Jen,” Serenity Loving played “Macy” and Sean Dunn played “Scott.”
“A lot of it came from when I was working on (Dr. White’s film) Ever Fallen,” Hagerdon said. “ ‘The Offer’ has a relationship that really shouldn’t work out, but in the end, here we are.”
Both White and the students who worked on the film referred to the countless hours of post-production the students completed to groom the films into the products displayed Tuesday, from colorization, sound engineering, script supervision, costuming and makeup.
Other students who worked on the films in various roles were Adam Bentjen, Justis Hoffart, Graciela Salazar and Marquise Jones.
White said Hot Attic Films is readying itself for more than two dozen script submissions next week, and following that, students will begin the pre-production process for a short film or two to be shown during the spring semester.
“We’re so thrilled with everything that happens at Wayne State College in cinema,” White said. “Thank you to the administration and the Majestic Theater for supporting film-making at Wayne State and for helping make all this happen.”