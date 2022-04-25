“Leah, what are your plans after graduation?” I wish I could tell you the number of times I have gotten this question in the past year.
As a junior in high school, college should be one of the top things on my mind. However, I can’t necessarily say that it is. Have I thought about it? Yes. Do I let it stress me out? No.
As of now, my plan is to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha and live at the JPII Newman Center. I would like to get a master’s degree in English, and then I plan to be a high school English teacher. Staying true to my Catholic faith is something I will strive for in college, and I think the choices I have made thus far will help.
I also would like to do a semester abroad. It would be really awesome to learn a new language because it would help with my own knowledge of the English language. I believe that a semester abroad would teach me skills for adaptability that would be really resourceful in a teaching career. Also, communication is extremely important in foreign countries, so I’d be able to improve my communication skills as well. Overall, I just think it would prove to be an eye-opening experience to see a different culture too.
I plan to visit my hometown of West Point pretty frequently. I have six younger siblings, and I would like to attend some of their sporting events. Considering all my games they’ve been dragged to, it’s the least I could do.
Finally, I guess I could say I’m excited to graduate. Maybe it’s because I’m so close to ending my junior year that I'm getting tired of school, but I think all high school students crave the independence that comes with college. I will definitely miss spontaneous family game nights, my mom’s home-cooked meals and the laundry that always was washed and folded for me on Sundays. However, I think self-sufficiency will be a great skill to learn.