Student enjoys last summer in high school

The summer of 2022 was eventful for me to say the least. Since I am a senior, this was my last summer participating in school-sanctioned sports. It honestly felt like a relief knowing that I will be able to actually enjoy my summer next year — well, as much as I can considering I’ll be working for a lawn care company. While many people enjoy the hot summer days, I personally enjoy the rainy days because that means I get the day off.
This past summer, I spent a week in Lincoln participating in the American Legion Auxiliary's Girls State. It was such an incredible experience, and I met so many new friends. I was also able to learn about the Nebraska government system in greater detail, which will definitely benefit me in the future. Finally, I learned how to agree to disagree. Many of the other participants had political views that were completely different from mine, and we all knew we wouldn’t be able to convince the others to see our way. It was a good exposure for me, though, because that’s how it will be in college.
One highlight from my summer was working at a retreat called TEC. I met so many phenomenal people, who truly showed so much kindness. At this retreat, I learned that sleep is super important and trying to function off of four hours of sleep is not enjoyable. There, I also participated in a water fight when it was only 75 degrees outside. I think I spent more time shivering than throwing water.
The first week of August, my family of 12 went to Kansas City for our vacation. We had a great time shopping and going to the Science Center. While there, we had an experience like no other. Somehow a squirrel ended up in the house we were staying at. We had to chase it out of the house while still attempting to keep the little kids calm. As you can imagine, they now have an extreme fear of squirrels. We also decided to catch a baseball game there. The Red Sox played the Royals, and being the only Red Sox fans at Kauffman Stadium really made us stand out.
Overall, I had a really good summer, and being able to spend time with my friends was so incredibly fun. I’m really looking forward to next summer because I know that I’ll have a lot more free time. So far, the school year has been going well, and I’m really looking forward to my final year here at Guardian Angels Central Catholic.